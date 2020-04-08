Walhalla approves small business grant program

By Norm Cannada

WALHALLA — Walhalla businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for a pool of $5,000 in local grants through a new program approved by city council Tuesday night.

In addition, city employees may be getting a little extra money in their checks to help them during the crisis.

Council voted unanimously Tuesday to begin the Coronavirus-19 Business Retention Grant program that will be administered by the Downtown Development Corporation (DDC). The grant is for a maximum of $300 per business, but it can be renewed every 30 days. Information provided by the city said the program will continue until the state of emergency ends or there are no more funds available.

Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees are eligible for the grants, and the approved plan said priority will be given to businesses with “frequent or close contact with customers,” including retail stores, restaurants/food service, personal care such as barber shops and nail salons, performance venues, pharmacies and other health care businesses, child care centers and other social-assistance businesses and small manufacturing businesses. Home-based businesses and businesses that are part of a franchise are not eligible for the grants.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants to help with:

• Rent/mortgage payments

• Employee support (salaries, insurance, paid leave)

• Utilities (electricity, phone, internet, etc.)

• Purchase of COVID-19 supplies for business protection or cleaning

• Purchase of supplies to offer alternative business access (curbside, pickup, delivery)

• Expenses associated with marketing the business

Council allocated $5,000 for grants, but there was some discussion about adding more money. Councilwoman Sarai Melendez asked about making the first month of the grant for $450 since businesses had begun losing income in the middle of March. Councilman Dennis Owens made a motion to increase the grants to $500.

“$300 is hardly a token,” he said.

Councilman David Underwood said he wanted to know where the extra money was going to come from before he voted for $500. Eventually, council agreed to search for areas in the budget to take out additional money for the program. Council agreed to talk about adding money to the fund at its next scheduled meeting on April 21, and Owens withdrew his motion.

Council is also scheduled to vote that night to designate funds received for older city vehicles on an online auction to the fund. In addition, the DDC, a nonprofit entity, can also work to raise money for the fund from other sources to help small businesses.

The DDC board of directors will approve the grants. Members of the board are Mayor Danny Edwards, councilmen Danny Woodward and Josh Roberts, city administrator Brent Taylor, Blake Norton and Helen Westmoreland.

Edwards said there is about $8,300 in the DDC account that had been designated for façade grants for local businesses, and $5,000 was reallocated for the grant program.

“The other $3,000 right now is still allocated for façade grants, but that could be changed,” he said.

Employees may get extra $100 a month

In addition to helping local businesses, the city is considering giving a temporary bump in pay to its employees to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During committee meetings Tuesday night, council members voted to send a motion to the full council on April 21 providing city employees with an extra $100 a week “for up to eight weeks or as long the state of emergency lasts, whichever is less,” according to city administrator Brent Taylor.

