Clemson party host apologizes for large event

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson city attorney Mary McCormac said Wednesday she received an email apology for last Friday night’s downtown party featuring more than 100 people that police had to break up due to COVID-19 concerns.

McCormac said she received the email from the property owner’s son the day after the incident that said the Edgewood Avenue gathering was “a birthday party that grew out of control.”

In the email, the person, whose name was redacted, said the “China virus is a very real and dangerous thing that is effecting everything and everyone.”

“I thoroughly apologize for my negligence and not being mature enough to follow the government’s protocol,” the email read. “I will not have or allow any other social gathering until the China virus is controlled. I did not anticipate the size of the crowd.

“I also would like to apologize to those we unintentionally harmed due to this event. I will work with the community to help contain and limit any spread of the China virus. I am truly sorry and hope we can all get through this epidemic together and stay healthy. Have a blessed day!”

Earlier this week, the city attorney provided a letter she sent to the property owner, whose name was redacted, informing him that his son or his son’s roommate’s decision to host a large gathering “goes against what the city is trying to do to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

In her letter, McCormac told the property owner the number of people at the party meant the owner should consider the property “contaminated” with the virus and the property owner’s son exposed. The attorney also said guests who were at the party should immediately self-isolate for at least 14 days to avoid any risk of transmission to friends, family and the community. The property owner was also advised to be careful about physical contact with his son for two weeks.

McCormac said Wednesday that she has yet to receive a response from the property owner.

Clemson Police Chief Jeff Stone said police were able to break up the party after arriving on scene after 11 p.m., and no charges or citations were issued. Stone said those at the party were cooperative when it was broken up.

While the party didn’t fall under Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order prohibiting public gatherings of more than three people because it was held on private property, Stone said the city’s social host ordinance passed in 2018 was used for dispersal.

The ordinance addresses parties that get out of control and affect residents, while it makes people more responsible for parties taking place at their residence. The ordinance is also designed to place responsibility on a host to prevent parties from getting out of control if public health, safety, peace and welfare are threatened or disturbed.

Stone also said he has reached out to Clemson University Police Chief Greg Mullen for assistance in working with students about COVID-19 and the need to practice social distancing.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO