Clemson summer classes, orientation online only

By Riley Morningstar

CLEMSON — All summer classes and new student orientation sessions at Clemson University have been moved online through July.

Officials announced Wednesday that undergraduate and graduate courses will be online through Aug. 7. Academic support systems will remain available online for students.

New student orientation sessions will be held through “virtual sessions,” the school said in a news release.

If conditions improve amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person “components” of orientation could take place before the start of classes in August.

“The university is in the process of finalizing a robust orientation program and will be reaching out to all new students to provide details in the near future,” the release said.

No decisions have been made about the availability of campus facilities, statewide offices and events scheduled after May 8.

