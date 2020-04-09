Mobile Easter egg hunt canceled

By Robert Benson

The Journal

SENECA — Seneca’s first-ever mobile Easter egg hunt has been canceled because of Gov. Henry McMaster’s “home or work” order issued Monday, as well as a changing opinion about the local event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Previously, the governor and DHEC’s higher authorities had given their stamp of approval on the event and classified it as a ‘low-risk community event,’” Seneca city administrator Scott Moulder said Wednesday. “But in good faith with the order, they just could not maintain that stamp of approval.”

The event would have allowed children to get Easter candy “uncontaminated with the virus” through a process that included people wearing masks and gloves. Volunteers would take the candy already in plastic Easter eggs from one box and place those eggs into the bags from another box, which would then be offered to each car with a grabber stick.

“So, those eggs were going to be handled one time by somebody here, locally, on Saturday,” Moulder said.

Even with all of those precautions, DHEC was no longer able to support the local event.

“If we have to sacrifice this event — which could have been a phenomenal community event for the kids — then we will in order to maintain what they feel is a safer environment for our community,” Moulder said. “I respect the position of the governor and DHEC, and I understand that they’re doing everything possible to limit and control the continued spread of COVID-19 so that the state can get back to some type of normal going forward.”

As for the candy, Moulder said efforts are still underway to distribute it to local children. The School District of Oconee County will distribute some of it in school lunches that are going out to children, and Oconee County is delivering it to the Tamassee DAR School, the Collins Children’s Home and the Fair Play Camp School, among others.

“We’re trying to find a way to distribute them into the community in a way that people can enjoy them,” Moulder said.

Despite the egg hunt being canceled, Moulder thanked those who worked so hard on the event.

“We’re extremely grateful for Sen. (Thomas) Alexander and the state officials for their willingness to work with us initially,” he said. “We are disappointed to cancel it, but we do understand that community health is extremely important.”