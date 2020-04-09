No plan for CU facilities to become pop-up hospitals

By Riley Morningstar

CLEMSON — Clemson University has not been contacted by state officials to use campus facilities, including Littlejohn Coliseum, as a possible site for additional hospital beds.

State leaders are aiming to add 3,000 more hospital beds by early May in preparation for a surge of COVID-19 cases. There were 5,944 hospital beds available across the state on Monday.

University spokesman Joe Galbraith said Clemson did not own one of the 18 facilities identified for potential use across the state.

“I think one of the reasons why is because we’re not in a major metropolitan area and the bed shortage in the local population, they don’t anticipate getting to that level,” he said.

The state’s Medical Surge Planning Team, which includes the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and Department of Health of Environmental Control, estimates 3,500 COVID-19 patients could need hospitalization in early May.

The 18 facilities around the state have either been facility owners coming forward to volunteer resources or facilities the state has some operational control over, state adjutant general Maj. Gen. Van McCarty said.

“This is a plan that we will have in place, ready to go if those needs do develop,” McCarty said. “It’s a plan that’s built around the current hospital system that we have in the Upstate, Midlands, Pee Dee and throughout the state.”

He said the plan is supported by the South Carolina Hospital Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health. Any facilities potentially used would have to be aligned with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers guidelines, which includes ADA accessibility and functional showers and bathrooms.

The surge plan aims to add 1,500 more hospital beds by April 28 and 1,500 more by May 5.

Three tiers of care have been identified in the plan.

“The Tier 3 hospitals are your traditional hospitals. They are the hospitals where we provide critical care services,” Prisma Health Dr. Eric Ossmann said. “They are the hospitals where we provide ventilatory management to patients that are very sick, and the role of these hospitals is not going to change.”

Tier 2 locations would not provide as much intensive care as Tier 3.

“The idea behind these hospitals is to provide treatment within their scope,” Ossmann said. “We’re really talking about opening some of the shuttered hospitals, creating Tier 2 facilities in coliseums and arenas and also creating tent hospitals if needed.”

Tier 1 facilities will be used for quarantining and isolation.

