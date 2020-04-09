Sheriff offers more info on essential services

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The state’s “home or work” order that began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday will stay in place while South Carolina is in its declared state of emergency, but many residents have questions about what constitutes an “essential” trip — and what happens if they’re caught out and about.

“Citizens can be outside of their home for essential business, essential activities and for essential infrastructure operations,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said. “Essential business includes all of the current businesses that remain open and are allowed to continue operations.”

Those “essentials” include caring for, visiting and traveling with family members, buying necessary supplies and services, with preference given to online options, caring for pets and seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services.

Violating the order is a misdemeanor punishable with a $100 fine or up to 30 days in jail, Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference Monday, but Crenshaw said the goal is safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, not making arrests.

“We don’t want to arrest anybody over this,” Crenshaw said Wednesday. “Oconee County has done a good job of adhering to previous orders, and we expect the same with this one. Our goal is to keep everyone safe and help stop the spread of this virus.”

Stores must limit the number of shoppers in the building at one time — five per 1,000 square feet of retail space, or 20 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by the fire marshal — meaning wait times for physical shopping may be longer.

Crenshaw said citizens “are more than welcome to call the sheriff’s office and speak to a deputy for further clarification” on permitted activities, though questions about whether a particular business can be open should be directed to the state department of commerce’s “business designation form” at sccommerce.com/clarification-business-designation-form.

Monday’s mandate further enforces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines as it relates to social distancing and trying to mitigate the spread of the disease, according to the sheriff.

In addition to staying 6 feet away from others during trips in public, the CDC recommends staying home as much as possible, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily, covering coughs and sneezes, frequent hand washing and wearing a cloth mask that covers the mouth and nose when around others.

“Citizens should continue maintaining the 6 feet of distance from other customers in any business,” Crenshaw said. “The businesses that were ordered to close can continue online ordering and providing an alternate means of delivering goods, to include curbside pickup or delivery.”

With preference given to online shopping, delivery or curbside pickup options, the sheriff’s office said the following are OK under the latest emergency order:

• Buying food, household supplies, medical supplies and/or items necessary to work from home

• Buying products to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home

• Caring for or traveling to visit family

• Seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services

• Caring for pets, including going on walks for exercise

• Engaging in outdoor exercise or recreational activities, including hiking, fishing or hunting with the appropriate licenses

• Attending religious services while practicing social distancing guidelines

• Traveling as required by law, to include attending any court proceedings and transporting children as required by court order or custody agreement

• Operating commercial vehicles transporting essential goods and products

• Performing or assisting with military, health care, public safety or emergency response operations