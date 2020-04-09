Walhalla football player leads way in volunteer effort

By Eric Sprott

WALHALLA — If you told Nate Lee at the start of the school year he’d be voluntarily spending his spring break pumping gas for perfect strangers, he never would have believed it.

But then again, it’s hard to imagine anyone in August could have predicted life would remotely resemble what it is today as the world wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, Lee — a Walhalla High School sophomore who’s a member of the Razorbacks’ football team — spent the third day of his spring break stationed by the gas pumps at Fairfield Grocery on S.C. Highway 183 near Walhalla Middle School alongside his friend and fellow Walhalla student Justin Holcombe.

For customers who didn’t want to risk touching the pumps or making their way inside the store for purchases, the two were there to handle anything asked of them as they looked to make life a little easier for members of their community.

It’s certainly not the type of spring break Lee could have envisioned, but given the new normal, he doesn’t plan on having it any other way moving forward.

“I probably wouldn’t be doing this with a normal spring break,” Lee said with a laugh. “But for however long we’re out of school, we’re going to keep this up as long as we can into the summer.”

With family connections to the store, Lee had previously been helping restock the store’s coolers. But as the pandemic was spreading, talk began to shift to Lee providing full-service care for customers, harkening back to a time well before he and Holcombe were alive.

“We had a few people come up, take pictures and say they haven’t seen this since they were little back in the day,” Holcombe said.

Given that Wednesday was the hottest day of the spring, the duo’s volunteer efforts particularly struck Hiral Patel, who owns Fairfield Grocery with her husband, Raj.

With no schoolwork to worry about with Oconee County schools enjoying the week off from distance learning, Patel said she was impressed with their desire to come out to help the community, and particularly the store’s older customers.

“They’ve got nothing going on, so this is their way of helping out,” Patel said. “It’s whatever everyone can do to help each other out, and I think that’s what it comes down to.

“You just don’t see that nowadays. Everyone’s stuck on their video games and things like that, but these kids want to be out and help out during this time, and that’s the best part to see.”

Employee Anna Owens was equally impressed, saying she’s hopeful other area students can follow the lead of Lee and Holcombe.

“I hope it inspires other kids who don’t have anything to do right now — maybe they can go to a local store and volunteer,” she said. “I just think it’s a good asset, because older people are coming in when it’s hot and the virus is going around.

“This is good, and I think it shows faith and what we all need right now.”

Lee said the plan is to be out in front of the store from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day but Sunday, and he’s looking to recruit other members of the Walhalla football team to join him.

Patel added more components — like a car wash — are in the works, while Owens is planning on including candy-filled Easter eggs for children as part of the full-service treatment on Saturday.

“I think it’s been positive,” Patel said. “Even if it’s just a small canister of gas they’re filling up, people have been happy to give it to the boys to fill up for them and support them.”

“It feels good just helping out and seeing the smiles on people’s faces,” Holcombe added.

