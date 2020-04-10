Businesses say Walhalla grant program helpful

By Norm Cannada

WALHALLA — While it won’t cover all their needs, Walhalla downtown business owners said a new city grant fund approved by city council would help as they deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City council allocated $5,000 to begin the Coronavirus-19 Business Retention Grant program that is administered by the Downtown Development Corporation (DDC). The grant is currently for a maximum of $300 per business, but can be renewed every 30 days. Information provided by the city said the program will continue until the state of emergency ends or there are no more funds available. City council is also scheduled to consider adding to the fund at its next meeting on April 21.

Grant applications are available by visiting mainstreetwalhalla.com.

Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees are eligible for the grants, and priority is given to businesses with “frequent or close contact with customers,” including retail stores, restaurants/food service, personal care (barber shop, nail salons, etc.), performance venues, pharmacies and other health care businesses, child care centers and other social assistance businesses and small manufacturing businesses. The money can be used for a variety of business needs. Home-based businesses and businesses that are part of a franchise are not eligible for the grants.

Calvin Williams, owner of Mountain Mocha, said Thursday he has already applied for the grant.

“Every penny counts at this point, so we’re definitely grateful for everything we’re getting,” he said. “For me, it’s not going to make or break whether I survive or not, but it helps with small bills. It’s good, but if a business was depending on that to survive, it’s not enough to bail anybody out, but it helps.”

Brian Vang, owner of Poke at Little Japan, said the grant will also help his business.

“It’s not a huge, big help, but I believe that it is a good stretch,” Vang said. “It gets us by and it will get us through this hard time right here. A couple of hundred dollars, I think that’s just the ideal amount that we just need because we’re still getting business here. We’re not dying here, but we do need that extra revenue, the extra funds, just to pay our bills and make sure we keep going.”

Both Williams and Vang have filled out applications for federal loan programs through the Small Business Association.

Faith Cooper, one of the owners of Partners in Wine, said her business would not likely apply for the funds, at least early on.

“Right now, we’re doing OK, so we’re not sure that if we’re going to apply just to make sure someone else who might really need it to survive can have that money before we do,” she said. “I think it’s definitely a good gesture to put out there to show Walhalla is thinking about their businesses. The downtown is finally starting to develop, and I hate to see it gone in three months.”

Former city councilman Tjay Bagwell, owner of West & Co. Tap Room, said he is pleased the city is offering the grants.

“I’m just glad that the city is taking advantage of the Downtown Development Corporation,” he said. “I know it was started because it can access different grants, different money and do things differently than the city can, just because it’s a different style of organization. For the city to be using all the tools at their disposal to try and lessen the economic impact of the virus is very level-headed and prudent thinking on their behalf.”

“Being a bit of a bit of a realist, I know that $300 is only a portion of my rent, but it’s the building blocks of recovery,” Bagwell added. “Every little bit helps. No one expected there wouldn’t have to be sacrifices made of some stuff, but I’m glad that the city is doing what they can to influence the recovery.”

