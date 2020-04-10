Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Pickens County

An additional five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pickens County Friday, bringing the total there to 27, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There are 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oconee County. No new cases were reported Friday.

In South Carolina, there have been a total of 3,065 positive tests for the virus and 25,118 negative tests.

A total of 72 deaths have been recorded, including five new deaths on Friday. Three of those five deaths were in Greenville County, including one middle aged person with underlying health conditions and two elderly patients with underlying conditions.