Neighborhood starts ‘tiger hunt’ to provide joy during tough time

CLEMSON — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people across the world to make sacrifices.

Camper the golden retriever doesn’t seem to mind doing his part, either.

His humans, Anna and John Fanning, borrowed his beloved tiger toy to start a walk-along safari in Clemson’s Patrick Square community.

Camper’s favorite toy sits alongside two others in the window, joined by several other tigers of all shapes, textures and sizes in the neighborhood for families to find as they get their daily dose of exercise.

“I had seen something on Facebook for teddy bears, and I thought, ‘OK, we’re in Clemson, we’re gonna do a tiger safari hunt!’” Anna Fanning said. “We have two groups on Facebook (for owners), so I put it out there.”

She posted the safari challenge in two Facebook groups for subdivision residents, and neighbors began adding to the list almost daily after her challenge two weeks ago.

“I wanted the children to have something to do while everybody is doing the social distancing,” Fanning said. “I walked this morning and could see the tigers in the windows. Some others have put out dogs and bears, so people are putting other stuff to add to it.”

It’s not just the children participating, she said, as some of the tigers can be tricky to spot.

A colorful addition to the walk in Patrick Square is the sidewalk chalk another neighbor challenged residents to add. Fanning’s corner, with a little help from some younger neighbors, coordinated with her tiger safari — “Have a tigerrific day!”

Down the street, Suzanne Collins’ sidewalk and front porch were covered in color and positive messages for all those who passed by.

It keeps the kids busy, gets them outside and encourages their inner artist to add to the chalk doodles, she said. It’s been a big hit so far.

“We’ve just been asking neighbors, and we’ve had others stop on their walks and ask if we can do theirs,” she said. “We saw somebody had written jokes, so we got our joke book out today.”

Collins also added some extra flair in her front window, taping her tiny artists’ creations up for all the world to see — a bit of organized chaos that seems typical of the no-school, sideways-routine life families across the country are now living.

“The first day we were out of school was a really dreary day, if I remember correctly, and I was like, ‘Ya know what? Let’s just hang up artwork in the window and make it brighter,’ so that’s what kind of started out,” she said.

Entire driveways were filled with geometric shapes, flowers doodled and chalky footprints led back to the front door on many houses.

Several children have come by looking for the tigers, jumping through the hop-scotch patterns and reading the jokes, Fanning said, including a few from the nearby Camelot subdivision. Both women agreed finding a small way to add some cheer and encourage people to exercise during this time of uncertainty was the least they could do for their neighbors — and themselves.

“Just being outside, I think, is really good for us and our attitudes right now,” Collins said. “And the chalk helps spread some additional cheer. We could all use a little more of that, right?”

