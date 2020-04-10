SCHSL sets virtual conditioning guidelines

By Eric Sprott

A week after teasing the possibility of virtual conditioning programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Carolina High School League released parameters in a memo to member superintendents, principals and athletic directors on Wednesday.

In the memo, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said programs will be allowed within the limits of all executive orders announced by Gov. Henry McMaster, as member middle and high schools can offer strength and conditioning programs to student-athletes using any media platform so long as it doesn’t require athletes and/or coaches to gather in one location.

“While many are eager to get back together and start working again, we cannot stress enough that coach(es) and/or athlete(s) must not meet in person or groups to conduct these training sessions,” Singleton wrote in the memo.

The announcement came after an April 2 SCHSL news release following a meeting of the league’s executive committee, when the committee elected to further suspend the spring sports season through the end of April — in accordance with McMaster’s executive order that state schools remain closed for the remainder of the month — rather than canceling it all together.

Area officials said this week’s announcement from the SCHSL wasn’t necessarily surprising, and while it provided official guidance, it won’t result in any drastic changes.

“The info sent out by the SCHSL doesn’t change what we are allowed to do with our student athletes,” School District of Oconee County associate superintendent Steve Hanvey said in an email to county principals and athletic directors. “There can be video meetings through programs such as Google Meet, but no athletes are allowed on site, and there are still no face-to-face meetings with coaches and athletes.”

Coaches for in-season spring sports — including baseball, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis, lacrosse, soccer, softball and track and field — will be permitted to offer sport-specific training instruction in addition to conditioning, while all other sports can offer strength and conditioning activities only.

Cheer, which is in open season, is allowed to conduct sport-specific training outside of stunting and tumbling, and no tryouts are being allowed.

“Any sport-specific training or gathering of athletes and/or coaches will be viewed as a violation of closed season rules and regulations for those that are still in closed season,” Singleton said in the memo.

School facilities remain off-limits for training, and virtual workouts led by coaches must take place after “normal” schools hours to “respect the academic load that each student-athlete still carries,” according to the memo.

Workouts put on paper that can be distributed and followed by student-athletes at home remain permissible, which is how Seneca athletic director Andy Bay said has been standard operating procedure at his school.

“For us, it’s really not a change,” he said. “We kind of got ahead of this before school was closed, and most coaches — like I’m sure most coaches across the country do — have some sort of way to communicate with their kids through a group text or group chat.

“Most coaches went ahead and gave the players some things they could be doing at home before we closed.”

Bay, also the school’s longtime baseball coach, added head football coach David Crane used Google Meet last week to check in with his players, as coaches are doing their best to keep up with their players since they can’t meet in person.

As long as distance learning is in place, all workouts remain voluntary — something Bay said is understandable even if not ideal.

“We can’t make anything mandatory, and as frustrating as that is, I understand that,” he said. “The kids’ safety and wellbeing has to come first. It’s frustrating, but it’s nobody’s fault, and it’s something where we have to dig in, follow these rules and try to make it as best we can.”

