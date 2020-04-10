Seneca businesses getting help from city leaders

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — Local restaurants say they are seeing some positive results from efforts by the city of Seneca since Gov. Henry McMaster closed restaurants to dine-in service on March 17.

City administrator Scott Moulder said the city has extended the due dates for business license fees and hospitality and accommodations taxes and has promoted the restaurants inside the city limits through advertising. In addition, the 200-plus city employees can receive reimbursements for up to $100 a week for what they pay to eat at restaurants inside the city limits.

“When the governor first closed the doors of the restaurants to dine-in service, we knew that it was going to have an extreme impact on their business and a number of them would struggle to survive a couple of months without the standard, steady stream of income,” he said.

“The employees spend their own money and then submit a receipt for reimbursement,” Moulder added. “I encouraged employees to tip the wait staff even at curbside (service), because their livelihood is based on those tips. This program is so the business owner and the employees can both get a benefit.”

The funds for the reimbursements come from hospitality and accommodations tax (HAT) funds, which Moulder said “is generated by the restaurants and hotel industry.”

The program is in its third week, and Moulder said a decision would be made Monday about extending it to a fourth week.

“The restaurants pay into this particular fund for us to do things to promote and benefit eating out and staying in hotels,” he said. “By doing that, in the first week we were able to pump $15,000 into our restaurant industry. The second week is tracking about the same. So, for two weeks, we were able to put $30,000 into the bank accounts of our restaurants to help them be able to pay employees.”

Several business owners said the program encouraging employees to eat at restaurants inside the city limits has helped them.

“I’ve really appreciated the help that the city has given us,” Strickland’s Restaurant owner Skip Jervis said. “The city employees, the city workers are frequenting us at a very high rate. I would be willing to bet that more than half of our business is city employees.”

313 Café manager Leslie Schweitzer said her restaurant has also benefited from employee business and promotions of restaurants.

“As a business it’s been great. It’s been so helpful,” she said. “Just the idea that the city has been putting our name out there, that just brings awareness to everyone about all of us restaurants, and it just reminds people, ‘Hey, you can go here.’ It’s been unbelievably awesome.”

She said delaying business license fees and hospitality and accommodations taxes until June is also helpful.

“Right now, from our perspective and from anyone that I know, everyone is using every penny that they’re taking in to pay employees,” she said. “The least other stuff that you have to pay is so helpful.”

George Bakogiannis, owner of Seneca Family Restaurant, said he has seen “a big boost” from city employees coming to the restaurant.

“That’s been fantastic,” he said. “The stuff the city of Seneca has done helped out a lot.”

Tommy Zangas, co-owner of the Time Drive-in, said his business is still running about the same as it did before the COVID-19 crisis, which is different than many other businesses.

“City employees are coming into the restaurant, the same as before,” he said.

Samantha Boyington, owner of Walnut Street Bakery, said she felt the support of the city has helped her business as well.

“Surprisingly, we’ve had a lot of walk-in traffic,” she said. “Cake orders are still going. I think it definitely has helped.”

Presst owner Jessica McCarthy said her business has fared well, adding that she was happy the city had given more time for businesses licenses and HAT taxes.

“That’s awesome,” she said.

