‘Unprecedented volume’ of jobless claims across SC

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — More than 85,000 South Carolinians — including nearly 1,200 Oconee County residents — filed for unemployment insurance last week as the novel coronavirus continues to rattle employers.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) reported 1,179 claims in Oconee County for the week ending April 4, an increase of 154 over the previous period. The agency has processed 180,928 claims in the past three weeks, as opposed to 5,862 claims in the three previous weeks, according to DEW public relations specialist Heather Biance.

“(There is) unprecedented volume associated with initial claims coming into unemployment insurance,” DEW administrative officer Jamie Suber said. “We’re still trying to work hard to address some of our challenges associated with staffing, and answering individuals’ calls on a daily basis is something that is very important to us.”

The DEW call center staff has been increased by 400 percent in the past two weeks to assist in claims, Suber added. The department has taken an average of more than 10,000 calls a day for the past three weeks.

Data shows Greenville County filed the second most claims (9,919) in South Carolina, behind only Horry County (10,098).

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced 6.6 million Americans filed for jobless benefits in the same period, making it 16.8 million claims filed over a three-week period.

Biance said more than $18 million has been paid in benefits from March 15 to April 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which does not include the additional $600 from the federal government that will be provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Federal guidelines published, no funding yet

Last Friday, the DOL published guidelines for states to follow on the pandemic unemployment compensation, although South Carolina hadn’t received federal funding as of Thursday, Biance told The Journal.

The CARES Act was enacted on March 27.

“The $600 weekly unemployment compensation boost included in the CARES Act will provide valuable support to American workers and their families during this challenging time,” Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said. “The department will continue to provide guidance and support to the states so they can administer the important new benefits under the CARES Act while guarding against fraud and abuse in their unemployment insurance systems.”

All states executed agreements with the department as of March 28. The CARES ACT states Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit payments will end after payments for the last week of unemployment before July 31.

order allows furloughed to claim unemployment benefits

On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order allowing furloughed employees to qualify for unemployment benefits.

“Every day, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but we also must act to protect the state’s economy,” McMaster said on Twitter. “This order does both. It allows our businesses to take care of their employees as best as they can & will help our economy recover from this unprecedented time.”

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 553-6539