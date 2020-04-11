Board chair doubts schools will reopen this year

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — Oconee County School Board chairman Jerry Lee said Friday that while the COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-changing situation, he doesn’t believe things will improve in time to reopen school buildings before the end of the current academic year.

“My gut feeling is, no, we won’t reopen,” Lee said. “But that’s strictly my personal opinion, with no data to back it up. If we’re not able to return to classroom instruction prior to the middle of May, there’s no use opening for the last eight or nine days of school.”

South Carolina public schools were closed last month by executive order of Gov. Henry McMaster and later extended through the end of April. However, North Carolina schools have been ordered to remain closed through at least May 15, and Georgia schools have been closed through the remainder of the school year.

Lee also addressed graduation, saying it was highly unlikely it would take place May 30 as scheduled on the district calendar. While he feels that a ceremony will take place sometime this summer, that “is going to depend entirely on when the governor relaxes some of his executive orders and what the state superintendent (Molly Spearman) says.”

“That’s a big event for seniors and their families, and hopefully we can do it very quickly (once the executive order prohibiting public gatherings of more than three people) ends,” Lee said. “But, again, it depends on where this thing goes, and that’s something that’s controlled by the governor and the state department. Once that is relaxed, we can start looking at some dates, or I hope that is the case. I can’t see doing away with it quickly unless something changes.”

The school board chair said he doesn’t feel there will be any conflict with Littlejohn Coliseum, where Oconee and Pickens counties are among those that hold their graduations, since the arena isn’t used for events that time of year.

Board vice chairman Joe Rukat said he also feels it is highly unlikely that school will resume in traditional classrooms before the end of the academic year.

“We heard about a week ago that Dr. Spearman requested that all grades be turned in by mid-May, so if the mid-May request is still accurate then, we only have two weeks left in the year,” Rukat said. “That isn’t a lot of time to get everyone back in the swing of things.”

Rukat said there is also the “bell-shaped curve” that has been discussed regarding the pandemic.

“How flat should it be statewide before we reopen school?,” he said. “What about the bell-shaped curve in other counties?”

Rukat said the April 20 school board meeting “will give us an opportunity to discuss these topics in depth.”

Pickens County

School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck said he expects to hear a decision on whether schools will reopen within the next two weeks, according to a statement read by state Rep. Neal Collins of Easley during a Wednesday night Facebook Live chat. The superintendent added that district officials will wait until May to make a decision on graduation “in hopes of keeping the same date (May 23).”

“High school principals are currently discussing options with seniors in that leadership (role),” he said.

School board chair Betty Garrison said she did not have an opinion as to whether school will be able to resume before the academic year ends June 3.

“The School District of Pickens County will do whatever is mandated and is safe for our employees and students,” Garrison said.

Merck said he expects the new school year to start inside school buildings, but added that when it begins is up in the air.

“There are many people attempting to move the start date (currently scheduled for Aug. 10) to allow for additional instruction in preparation of a possible second wave of COVID-19,” Merck said. “The well-being of our students and employees will be the driving force behind discussions related to the calendar.”

The superintendent added there is no timeline for such a decision but that school districts will work with the state department of education on determining a suitable start date.

