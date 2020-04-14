Another three COVID-19 cases reported in Pickens

An additional three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pickens County Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Those three cases were included in the 115 new cases statewide. DHEC also announced 10 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pickens County is now 34, with another 14 cases in Oconee County.

Statewide, there have been 3,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths. The 10 deaths announced Tuesday were from Berkeley (2), Clarendon (2), Lexington (2), Aiken (1), Lancaster (1), Richland (1) and Horry (1) counties.