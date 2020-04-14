Eric Sprott: Still delivering sports as COVID-19 rages on

Back when I was filling out my calendar for March, I genuinely thought my pen was going to run out of ink.

If you go back on my Twitter feed, you can find the image I sent out on Feb. 27 — a desk calendar loaded down with area sporting events that honestly overwhelmed me.

It’s a familiar springtime feeling — by the time we’re heading into summer, I’m burned out, badly in need of a vacation and wondering how I’ll be ready to go again by the time the fall arrives.

“Summer, hurry,” I tweeted, in part.

Little did I know. Here we are a month and a half later, and I’d give absolutely anything to be drowning in work.

You’ll have to excuse me for stating the obvious, but we’ve all been rocked to our very cores since the COVID-19 pandemic entered our consciousness. Between the deaths, layoffs, furloughs, school closings, grocery shortages, social distancing and everything else, it’s been more hellish than I think any of us could have fathomed around the time I was filling out that calendar.

Add in the tornado that swept through Seneca and other parts of Oconee and Pickens counties during the predawn hours Monday morning, and I think we’re all ready to throw up the white flag and surrender.

With the state of the world, sports are an afterthought for most. But, they’re obviously my livelihood, and so many of us simply miss watching games on TV or heading out to catch them in person as we yearn for a sense of normalcy.

Yes, sports are secondary right now, but if you’re reading this column, I know they’re important to you, too. It’s been my honor to continue delivering the sports section for you, the readers, through all this madness despite the lack of actual games.

I’m happy to say there are no plans for that to change anytime soon — even if things are considerably slower, the sports world is still turning, and there’s plenty of news to bring you every day of the week. I’ve also been pleasantly surprised at the amount of local content we’ve been able to bring you since the virus outbreak began, and I have more stories in the hopper ready to go in the coming days and weeks.

Today, we’re rolling out the start of a series I hope you’ll enjoy — a look at the top 10 moments in the history of South Carolina sports. It should be fun, and if there was ever a time we needed to look back and revel in more memorable times, this is certainly it.

If your favorite moment is missing or you don’t like the order — my apologies in advance. There were some tough choices, like leaving off South Carolina native Joe Frazier’s epic win over Muhammad Ali in the “Fight of the Century” at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1971.

The list won’t be perfect, but I like to think there’s going to be a little something for everyone to enjoy as we go along.

As we roll out the list, we’ll have other local stories gracing the pages of the sports section as well in our hopes of giving you a welcomed distraction as we continue to live through our new normal.

And speaking of the new normal, boy, what I wouldn’t give for the old normal — heavy workload and all.

—

Journal Sports Editor Eric Sprott is an award-winning reporter and columnist who’s been with the paper since 2007. More than anything, he he hopes you’re staying safe and healthy. You can reach him at esprott@upstatetoday.com and follow him on Twitter at @Journal_ESprott.