Federal unemployment starts hitting bank accounts

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — A significant financial boost to South Carolinians’ unemployment checks is trickling into bank accounts slightly ahead of schedule.

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) public relations specialist Heather Biance said $53 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) had been paid out in benefits on Sunday.

The program will provide an additional $600 per week on top of state unemployment benefits after it was approved through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. South Carolina’s maximum weekly benefit amount is $326 before taxes.

“(We) have been working tirelessly with our vendor partner to expedite the massive system upgrades and changes that are required to accept the following temporary federal programs,” Biance said in a release. “In an effort to expedite the process and put money into your pockets, we’re rolling out the program in phases, and we’re committing to paying out the benefits prior to receiving the federal funding for these programs.”

Payments were originally expected to begin at the end of this week, she said. Officials expect benefits to show in bank accounts within 24 to 72 hours. Claims weeks begin on Sundays and end every Saturday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides money for workers who weren’t previously eligible for the benefits, is expecting to accept claims no later than the end of next week.

DEW has processed 180,928 unemployment claims in the past three weeks and will release updated statistics Thursday morning. Nearly 1,200 Oconee County residents filed for the week ending April 4.

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685