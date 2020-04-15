Rosa Clark among health centers to receive portion of funding in respond to COVID-19

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — Rosa Clark Medical Clinic in Seneca and Foothills Community Health Care Inc. in Clemson are among 23 health centers in South Carolina to receive a portion of the $1.6 million allocated for the purpose of combating COVID-19.

In March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded the funding to health centers throughout the state stemming from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. Rosa Clark will receive $58,027, while Foothills CHC will receive $53,358, and the awards may be used in the state to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity in response to the disease pandemic.

Rosa Clark executive director Vicki Thompson said the clinic’s allotment was based on a base amount of $50,464, with 50 cents per patient reported in 2018 and $2.50 per uninsured patients reported the same year added in. The majority of patients at the clinic are uninsured.

“The board has not officially decided how to allocate these funds yet, but the funds will definitely be used for the prevention and response to COVID-19,” Thompson said. “Some of the funds will no doubt go to supplies such as masks, gowns, eye shields, shoe covers — basically personal protective equipment. Some of the funds will be used for medication as more treatment options become available or as the FDA substantiates the use of medications like azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine.

“Testing supplies and equipment might also be an option for the use of these funds, although we are fortunate to have received an allocation from LabCorp for the COVID-19 tests.”

On March 6, President Donald Trump signed the act into law, providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the pandemic breakout, including $100 million for Health and Human Resources-funded health centers nationwide. HHS has made funding for health center recipients in South Carolina available immediately.

“We will definitely use some of it to increase capacity,” Thompson said. “We may also buy a generator, which would help with the new vaccine program we are starting. We are also planning on using some of it for telemedicine services and to be able to access specialty care from health care organizations who are willing to help us provide services, such as Spartanburg Regional, Bon Secours Wellness and (the Medical University of South Carolina).”

Rosa Clark Medical Clinic has served patients unable to afford medical care for more than 37 years. Named after a nurse midwife who delivered more than 1,000 babies in a 23-year period from 1941-64, the clinic was originally open every other week from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Plant closings in the mid-1990s caused the clinic to increase service to 40 hours a week, and patient visits more than tripled.

In 2012, Rosa Clark began admitting Medicaid patients due to a shortage of physicians in the area who were accepting those patients. In 2017, the clinic became a federally qualified health center and moved into its latest home, located at 301 Memorial Drive in Seneca. The 3,000-square-foot Oak Street location the center had operated out of since 1994, a building once used by the late Dr. Charles Battle, will eventually serve as a dental clinic.

“Hopefully, by summer,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the renovated portion of the building the clinic now occupies is more than 10,000 square feet and features an extended pharmacy and nine examination rooms rather than the three housed at the former site. Since moving in, the executive director said the board has voted to add sliding glass barriers to the pharmacy reception area.

“We will definitely put these tax dollars to good use in Oconee County so that hopefully we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and be in a better position to respond to this unprecedented situation,” Thompson said.

Foothills Community Health Center, which has been in Clemson since 2008, has since expanded its services by opening offices in Easley in 2016 and Anderson this year. Foothills provides a continuum of care for people of all ages, from newborns to the elderly, with services in the area of family medicine and pediatrics. The center also focuses on helping patients manage chronic disease such as diabetes and hypertension.

Patients without traditional insurance can receive services on a sliding fee scale based on the patient’s income and family size.

For more information on the Rosa Clark Clinic, call (864) 882-4664 or visit rosaclarkclinic.org. Foothills Community Health Center Inc., located at 110 Liberty Drive, is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information, call (864) 722-0283.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687