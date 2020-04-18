Local farmers staying busy amid pandemic

By Riley Morningstar

OCONEE COUNTY — In a time of overwhelming economic unrest for many, farmers can’t worry about what comes next.

They’re taking it day by day, just to keep producing.

Over the past week, The Journal spoke with several local farmers in Oconee County to learn how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected operations.

Nearly 900 farms take up more than 67,000 acres in Oconee County, according to numbers provided by the Oconee Economic Alliance last July. Together, those farms have a market value of more than $121 million.

Agriculture is a staple of Oconee County’s economy.

FaRmers markets’ absence hurts

There haven’t been any major hits, yet, to Southern Berkshire Farm in Westminster, which raises about 70 pigs and 1,200 chickens at a time.

Owner Jesse Pace said farmers markets shutting down could hurt the farm — and soon.

She estimated Southern Berkshire pulls at least 45 percent of its income from May to October at the Saturday Market in downtown Greenville.

That market’s opening day has been pushed back to June 6 this year.

“For us, our sales haven’t changed. We just don’t have the farmers markets that we would,” Pace said. “That’s going to hurt really bad. … Instead of making our money at the farmers markets, more customers locally have been coming and buying off the farm.”

The number of customers buying directly from the farm in the past three weeks has been more than in the five years of the farm’s existence, she said.

There are three regional markets owned by the state of South Carolina located in Greenville, Florence and West Columbia.

Southern Berkshire has resisted getting into the restaurant industry, even though it has recently been contacted to do so.

“Restaurants wanted us to start supplying them, but at that time I just felt like they were too finicky, because they’re wanting to give a quality product to their customers,” Pace said. “Not every pig or chicken is the same, so just for less stress on both ends, we decided to sell directly to consumers or the two spots we sell wholesale to.”

Demand ‘like crazy’

While clips of dairy farmers in other parts of the country dumping thousands of gallons of milk down the drain have gone viral online, smaller farms throughout Oconee County have remained busy.

Greenfield Organic Farms, also in Westminster, has been certified organic since June 2015. Owner Brian Marshall said the pandemic has brought a large demand from local residents.

He also discussed the importance of protecting the supply chain, encouraging people to grow their own gardens.

“Our demand has increased like crazy since all this thing took off. We’re selling out of organic eggs (and all the) vegetables that I can produce,” Marshall said. “The demand’s high. The reality is you can’t turn on a dime. It takes 55 days to grow a head of lettuce. It takes 45 days to grow zucchini or squash, or the same with a cucumber. Some tomatoes are 105 days, depending on what they are. The time we’re hungry, it takes that length of time to grow food and sustain people.”

One aspect of Marshall’s operation has slowed, and it comes from sales to 313 Café in Seneca. He had been selling tomatoes and cucumbers consistently to the restaurant, but demand has sunk after dining inside restaurants was prohibited across the state.

Tammy’s Farm, named after owner Calley Moore’s late mother, has a waiting list of people trying to buy eggs.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she told The Journal. “It’s not a good thing, what’s going on right now, but I’m a firm believer that good things can come out of bad situations, and I think that’s what’s happening right now. People are really looking to their local farmers for supplies.”

Moore said there was a real sense of togetherness between fellow farmers she had spoken with in recent weeks about providing the community with readily available food.

Drive-thru audible

Farming isn’t a full-time job, most of the time, for the Callahan family. As a music tutor and gig performer, BJ Callahan has seen most of his work evaporate for the time being. His wife, Amanda, is able to work remotely from home.

Located in Westminster, the Callahans’ farm, Callywood Farms, has been around for nine years and is seeing its most robust demand ever.

“All that time is going into farming,” BJ said. “We’re scrambling like everybody else is to fill this role. Our whole origin is about food and family and nourishment and community. What better time to be able to focus on those things?”

On Facebook, the two started a weekend drive-thru farmers market requiring a 48-hour call-ahead for orders. From free-range eggs to sausage to spelt sourdough bread, products are available for those wanting to avoid crowds.

“Not having to go out to a big grocery store and mill around with everybody, people are responding to that right now,” he said. “It’s a safe way that also supports a family farm.”

Praise for local food exchange

Another saving grace for small farms, Callahan said, is the Clemson Area Food Exchange (CAFE). The online market opens Friday night for two days, compiling local farms’ goods available for purchase.

On Tuesdays, volunteers safely distribute the chemical and pesticide-free orders at six different pick-up locations across the Upstate.

“It’s always been a small piece of our farm business, but now, like many other local farms, it’s a huge part of our business,” Callahan said. “They’ve had record sales through this thing by, like, two or three times this past month. It’s really, really amazing.”

The West Union mother-and-son Corva Bella Farm produces a rare breed of “slow pork” — a New Zealand pig breed called Kunekune.

Mom Cristiana Bell said the niche product takes longer time to grow — 16 to 18 months — and wasn’t as fruitful on CAFE market with its higher price point of sausage at $8 a pound.

Before the pandemic sunk its teeth into business, Bell said, the farm listed products on the exchange every other week.

“Now that this is going on, we’ve been listing every week. We’ve been doing a nice, reasonable amount to be able to make this trip without making us feel like we’re wasting our time or money,” she said. “The service they provide is amazing. … It completely enables us to connect with a much larger customer base.”

Bell said she’s also focused on producing more handcrafted lard soaps, salves, balms, candles and jellies to sell online outside of pork.

