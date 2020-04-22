Council approves extra pay for employees

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — After city council approved a plan to pay city employees up to an extra $800 in a vote where he cast the deciding vote on Tuesday night, Walhalla Mayor Danny Edwards stopped Councilwoman Sarai Melendez on a second motion to reimburse employees for money spent with local businesses, saying it needed to go to committee first.

But Melendez said she made her motion because of something Edwards said during the discussion of the motion about giving the extra money to employees.

The motions came during a discussion about a plan to provide an extra $100 a week for up to eight weeks for what Edwards and others called “hazard pay” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some council members suggested offering up $100 a week in reimbursements to city employees for receipts on items purchased at Walhalla businesses. Councilman Keith Pace suggested four weeks of extra pay for employees and four weeks of reimbursements for the $100 spent at businesses inside the city.

Edwards asked council to leave the $100 weekly pay for up to eight weeks in the proposal, but he suggested a way to help businesses more, too.

“If you want to do something for the businesses, if you want to raise that amount of money some, then let’s do that for the businesses, but let’s not try to tell people where they can spend their money,” Edwards said.

The motion passed, with Councilmen Danny Woodward, David Underwood and Keith Pace voting in favor. Pace said he voted for it because it was the only motion on the table. Melendez, Josh Roberts and Dennis Owens voted “no,” and Edwards then cast the tie-breaking vote.

After the vote, Melendez made a motion to “provide an option for the employees” to be reimbursed for money spent with city businesses from April 21 until the end of May. But she was stopped by the mayor before she could receive a second on the motion. He said the issue would have to come up at a committee meeting.

Those meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month.

“I’m sorry, but, Councilman Melendez, that did not come through committee,” Edwards told her. “If you want to (at) the first meeting in May, that committee can take that up, and if it goes through committee, then it can be brought to the next regular meeting. But this has already been brought through the committee earlier in the April 7 meeting. We voted on this.

“If you want to offer something else to employees, that is fine, but it’s got to come through a committee. It’s not for or against, but we’ve got a process that we need to follow.”

Later Tuesday night, Melendez told The Journal she made her motion because she felt that was the next step based on what the mayor had said during the discussion before the first vote.

“I realized we went off subject whenever we went into the motion about incentives for employees. I was redirected to only talk about what was on that (first motion),” she said. “Because of that, I wanted to respect what was the motion on the table.

“And moving forward, in order for us to discuss the other (proposal), that’s why I initiated the motion, which I did not get a second. That’s where I was a little confused. If it was to go forward, I should have received a second if my colleagues were in agreement.

“I just saw it as a failed motion, and I was redirected that I had to come back to committee.”

She added that she would bring the issue back to committee meetings in May.

Edwards said after the meeting he did not know if the protocol of taking issues to committee first was written in any city documents.

“It’s always been that way,” he said. “It’s customary on Walhalla’s business that unless it’s an absolute emergency, things go through committee, and then it’s taken to council.”

He added Melendez didn’t try to amend the motion on the extra pay.

“After we voted, then she wanted to go back and discuss it,” he said. “Maybe I misunderstood.”

