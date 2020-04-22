Duke foundation donates $400K to help COVID-19 efforts

By Riley Morningstar

SENECA — The Duke Energy Foundation has contributed more than $400,000 to help fund statewide COVID-19 response efforts.

Corporate communications spokesman Ryan Mosier said a $100,000 donation was recently sent to the recently activated One SC Fund, along with more than $340,000 to South Carolina K-12 education organizations.

The One SC Fund, housed at the Central Carolina Community Foundation, was established in 2015 as a statewide disaster relief fund and has directed donations in the past to response efforts for hurricanes Matthew and Florence. It was activated on March 20 through the support of Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Through experience, we know that building coalitions is essential when responding to community need,” Central Carolina Community Foundation president and CEO JoAnn Turnquist, said in a release. “This coalition will help maximize our resources and local knowledge and use our collective strengths to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.”

The fund has distributed more than $5.5 million to nonprofits, according to a news release.

Mosier said the contribution to the fund is part of the $250,000 in funding announced from the Duke Energy Foundation that will “focus primarily on hunger relief” in counties in which the energy provider operates.

“In addition, we are increasing flexibility with our 2019 grantee partners during these uncertain times to include challenge grant opportunities and the ability to use remaining funds toward general operating expenses,” Mosier said. “As the pandemic response unfolds, we will evaluate other areas where we can best support our customers, communities and employees.”

Education donations

On Tuesday, the foundation announced the education grants will be focused on summer reading loss, STEM and experiential learning programs.

“Nonprofits are on the front lines of the pandemic response. Having the flexibility to move funds where they are needed most right now is critical to their success,” Duke Energy South Carolina president Mike Callahan said. “Funding these programs is significant, but helping organizations survive now so they can continue to deliver these services down the road just makes sense.”

Locally, the Clemson University Foundation was awarded $87,500, and United Way of Pickens County received $25,000. Clemson’s foundation is a not-for-profit group that “promotes the welfare and future development” of the school, the foundation’s website said.

