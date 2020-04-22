Finance directors say COVID-19 impact will be felt down the road

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — Finance directors for the school districts of Oconee and Pickens counties said recently the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be felt financially this year, but it certainly will be in the coming years.

“I do think that the financial impact will come in future revenues,” School District of Oconee County chief financial officer Gloria Moore said.

School District of Pickens County chief financial officer Clark Webb agreed.

“The coronavirus is expected to have a negative impact on the economy and will certainly impact our future revenue,” Webb said.

Schools throughout the state have been closed since last month as a result of an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster. The closings came as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, and a decision on whether to reopen schools will reportedly come this week. Webb said he expects to see some savings in utilities and the use of substitutes.

“The expectation is that the school year will finish this fiscal year with a positive result, and we will flow that to our fund balance,” Webb said.

Moore and Webb said revenues this year compared to the same point a year ago are running close.

“From the state department, we have not heard anything about budget cuts for this year,” Moore said. “We did ask principals and directors not to spend any more general fund money this year, partly because we didn’t think they would need as many supplies since they’re not in school, and they’ve been very, very compliant.”

Webb said the state legislature’s recent vote to approve a continuing resolution means school districts will continue to operate under their current budget for at least the time being. The School District of Oconee County’s general fund revenue budget is $103.8 million, while the School District of Pickens County’s is $129 million.

The legislature is expected to reconvene in either September or October to take up discussion on the 2021 budget.

“We anticipate there may be funding reductions, but we do not know to what extent this time,” Webb said.

Moore and Webb expect the financial impact of COVID-19 to start being felt in the 2021 and 2022 budgets.

“We expect the most difficult times to be ahead of us, but we hope for a speedy economic recovery,” Webb said.

Webb said the goal is for no continuing-contract staff to lose their jobs, with staff reductions coming in the form of attrition, non-contractual positions and annual contractual positions.

Moore said the state legislature’s continuing resolution calls for school districts to start the school year with the current teacher salary schedule and the state minimum salary schedule in place now. There would be no step increases for teachers who qualify, and revenue projections would remain the same until the legislature “can come back together and finish the budget process.”

Webb said there is also no 1 percent retirement increase in the continuing resolution.

“Because of the slowdown in economy and impact on local businesses, we’re not sure how our local levies will go,” he said. “We think the collection rate could go down since people probably aren’t going to buy automobiles and that sort of thing.”

While Moore recommended that the board wait to vote on first reading of its 2021 fiscal year budget until May, Webb recommended to Pickens County School Board trustees that they hold first reading next Monday. The Pickens County School Board is scheduled to hold second reading May 18 and third and final reading May 26, with all meetings held on the school district’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. due to the pandemic.

“This would prepare us to move into (fiscal year 2021) with an adopted budget rather than a continuing resolution,” Webb said. “We’re going to have to adopt a budget at some point in time, so we might as well do it.”

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO