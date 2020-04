COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman have announced that South Carolina’s public schools won’t reopen for the remainder of this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both said online learning, which has been used since the governor announced in mid-March that schools would be closed, would continue. Officials are hopeful that schools can return to a normal classroom setting by the time the new academic year begins in August.