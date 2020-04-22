Will SC public schools reopen this spring?

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — Oconee County School Board chairman Jerry Lee said earlier this month he had a gut feeling that school will not resume in the traditional classroom setting for the remainder of the academic year.

What he heard Monday from State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman did nothing to change his opinion.

“She didn’t sound very promising about reopening school this year,” Lee said Tuesday. “Judging from those two comments — the difficulty in maintaining social distancing in the classroom or on a school bus — this is going to go on for a while.

“It would be impossible to maintain social distancing in the classroom or on a school bus.”

The final decision on a possible return to school will be up to Gov. Henry McMaster and Spearman, and an announcement is expected soon.

Lee said distance learning can continue for the remainder of the school year, and he added the system has worked well since being implemented more than a month ago.

“The online instruction is working very well — we’ve had great participation,” he said. “The tornado in Seneca interrupted everything, but we got back online (Monday). There are still students without power and Wi-Fi, but that is being taken into consideration, and students will be allowed to make it up.”

Lee said the district has made preparations in case distance learning is needed through the end of the academic year, but he knows it’s a fluid situation.

“Things change daily, so you have to make a contingency plan and another contingency plan,” he said.

Lee said no decision has been made as far as a makeup date for graduation, which was originally scheduled for May 30 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

“We’ll have to see how this thing plays out in the next few weeks,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to have some type of ceremony, because that’s a big event for the students and their families.”

Superintendent Michael Thorsland told trustees Monday night he wants to utilize inclement weather days for the time missed last week due to the tornado.

“We just wanted to let everyone know we did use four inclement weather days last week because of the tornado and so many power outages across the county, as well as the devastation in Seneca,” Thorsland said. “We just felt like that was the expedient thing to do.”

Thorsland said he will get final clarification on the matter from the State Department of Education and may ask the board for formal approval at its May meeting.

