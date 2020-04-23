Council members voice support for reimbursements over extra pay

By Norm Cannada

WALHALLA — While saying they wanted to support city employees, the three Walhalla City Council members who voted against a plan Tuesday night to give employees up to $800 in extra pay during the COVID-19 crisis said they also want that money to benefit local businesses.

Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve an extra $100 a week — for up to eight weeks — for each of Walhalla’s 69 city employees. The motion made it retroactive to the city’s first pay period in April, and it will last for eight weeks or until the end of the city’s state of emergency — whichever comes first. City administrator Brent Taylor said if used for the full eight weeks, the total cost for all 69 city employees would be $55,200.

The money will be added to paychecks, but council members Sarai Melendez, Dennis Owens and Josh Roberts said they voted against the proposal because they wanted to give money to employees in reimbursements for purchases made at businesses located inside Walhalla’s city limits.

“I’m all for helping the city employees, however, I would have thought there was a better way to do it through a reimbursement for receipts from city businesses,” Owens said Wednesday. “With 70 employees at $100 a week for eight weeks, that comes out to about $55,000 or $56,000. To have inserted that into Walhalla businesses would have been a win-win. It would have been a stimulus-type thing also for the city businesses.”

Walhalla has started a business retention grants program with $300 grants available that can be renewed every 30 days until the COVID-19 crisis is over, or until the program runs out of money. Taylor said Tuesday that the Downtown Development Corporation has already approved spending 30 grants for a total of $9,000.

Owens said he is glad the program is providing grants, but putting more money in the local economy through reimbursements would have helped businesses even more.

“For all the city employees to have spent that $55,000 in the city would have helped the businesses much more in addition to what that stimulus is for the city businesses,” Owens said. “In my opinion, it would have been a win-win, but (Mayor Danny Edwards) just plain out absolutely wouldn’t hear of it.”

During the meeting, Edwards said extra pay for employees was “hazard pay” and was a different issue than putting more money into Walhalla’s businesses.

“I thought, ‘Well, combine it, and it would be good for both, and it would be much more money for the city businesses,’” Owens said. “I fear that we’re going to lose some of the city businesses.”

Roberts said the city would be a “conservative spender” by helping both businesses and employees with the money.

“The idea I was supporting was reimbursing employees for patronizing Walhalla businesses,” he said. “The businesses all of a sudden have a lot more income. I want to spend in a way that everybody wins.”

Roberts said when he voted for the plan at a committee meeting earlier this month, it was because he thought city employees had their hours cut back, but he later found out he was wrong. He added that he also wasn’t sure if the extra pay is legal.

“I question the legality, because it’s not following our policies and procedures,” Roberts said.

At the meeting Tuesday night, Melendez said giving the $100 a week in reimbursements for money spent at Walhalla businesses by city employees — along with the business retention grants — could help improve Walhalla’s economy during the pandemic. She added she didn’t believe additional pay would be as effective in helping the city businesses.

“Our local businesses are suffering as it is,” Melendez said. “I just don’t think that $100 of increase for this time could be beneficial all the way through for our local businesses. I think if we’re looking at it from an economic perspective to both our city (employees) and our local businesses, this is where we could bring an opportunity to change that. It would be a shift in that we are serving our local businesses and our employees. I just don’t see that being very effective with $100 a week for the 69 employees.”

None of the three tried to amend the motion to limit the money provided to reimbursements for spending at businesses inside the city. Roberts and Owens said there was frustration and confusion with problems with the Zoom online meeting losing its internet connection at City Hall multiple times.

While she didn’t make a motion to amend, Melendez added another motion once the extra pay was approved. Her motion called for a reimbursement program for money spent by city employees in Walhalla businesses up to an additional $100 a week from April 21 until the end of May.

Edwards told her she could not make a motion on something that had not previously gone before a council committee. Melendez said she plans to take the issue to the committee meetings in May.

