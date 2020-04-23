Game over: Spring sports season officially canceled

By Eric Sprott

Nick Groomes would have made individual phone calls on Wednesday, but he knows he never would’ve gotten through all the phone calls without breaking down.

Instead, the West-Oak High School baseball coach went with a group text to his team after the spring sports season was officially canceled across the state by the South Carolina High School League.

The unanimous ruling from the SCHSL was little more than a formality after Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Wednesday morning — in the midst of a meeting of the SCHSL’s executive committee via a Zoom teleconference — that the state’s public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the cancelation of spring sports was widely anticipated, coaches and players across the state were hopeful they’d be allowed to return to action in some form after their seasons were postponed on March 16.

But even while preparing for the worst, area coaches said that did little to soften the blow on Wednesday.

“In your heart of hearts, you kind of felt like this decision was going to be made, but you still held out hope that something could be salvaged,” Groomes said. “It’s tough to accept, and it’s going to be tough to deal with in the coming days and weeks, and my heart just breaks for my nine seniors.

“It’s hard to know you’re not going to get to coach those guys again.”

Seneca athletic director and baseball coach Andy Bay echoed Groomes’ comments, saying Wednesday was tough for him in multiple respects. Not only does he coach one sport and oversee all athletics at his school, but his son, Cole, is a senior member of the baseball team.

“It hit a little personal having a senior go through this,” Bay said. “It’s heartbreaking, and most teams had several seniors who’ve worked hard, and that’s who we’re hurting for today.

“We all anticipated this was probably coming, and we agree with it, because the safety of our kids has to come first, but at the same time, it’s hard.”

In addition to spring sports — including baseball, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis, soccer, softball, and track and field locally — being canceled, the SCHSL said spring practice for both football and competitive cheer have been canceled as well. Tryouts for competitive cheer have also been postponed, while full-contact spring practices for football can not be made up during the summer.

SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said Wednesday he hopes the league can revert to its regular calendar by June 1 if restrictions imposed by McMaster are loosened. The committee also voted to waive the “dead week” around July 4 to allow more training time for student-athletes across the state.

Both Bay and Groomes said they are using the cancellation as a life lesson for their players — just as Daniel boys’ soccer coach Phillip Boyer is doing with his team.

With the struggles many Seneca residents are facing in the wake of the April 13 tornado that hit the southern part of the city in mind, the Lions’ head coach is trying to emphasize to his players the good still outweighs the bad in their lives.

“At a time in their life when it already feels like everything is changing — moving out of their house, going off to college, going into the workforce, military or whatever their path is — so much of what they had to count on for stability has been ripped out from under them,” Boyer said. “I want any senior that sees this to truly know that my heart goes out to them and that I’ve been praying for them.

“While I think every senior out there deserves to feel sad and grieve experiences that they will not get to have, I encourage them to also keep in mind all of the things they can be thankful for.”

