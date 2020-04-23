School district has preliminary graduation plans

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — Though schools are officially closed through the rest of the academic year, local school districts are working to help ensure high school seniors will get to enjoy some type of graduation ceremony.

While stressing nothing is set in stone due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oconee County School Board chairman Jerry Lee said Wednesday the district has made preliminary graduation plans in the wake of the decision announced Wednesday by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to close schools for the remainder of the academic year.

Graduation was originally scheduled for May 30, but Lee said it’s highly unlikely ceremonies will take place that day. He added tentative dates are now June 20 and July 18.

“Our preliminary plan is to have graduation at the high school (football) stadiums and practicing social distancing with graduates and attendees,” Lee said. “Depending on the size of the stadium and the number of graduates, we may have to limit the number of families that attend. We will spread out the chairs for graduates and seats in the stadium.”

The chairman said Littlejohn Coliseum, the site for the vast majority of graduations in the district since 1980, “is out” as far as a location.

“It would be difficult to practice social distancing in Littlejohn, and there would be conflicting dates,” Lee said. “We’re looking at live-streaming the graduations, although we’re not sure how that would work at three separate locations early in the morning since it would be in June or July.”

Football stadiums served as the site for graduations in Oconee and Pickens counties until 1979. Since then, only a handful of exceptions have been made.

School District of Pickens County spokesman John Eby said Wednesday that no decision has been made on alternative graduation plans.

“We’ve been waiting to know whether schools would be open or not to make graduation plans,” Eby said.