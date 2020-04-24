Election official recommends absentee voting by mail

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — With concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, an Oconee County elections official is recommending voters who can cast absentee ballots by mail do so instead of going to polling places for the June 9 statewide primaries.

“It’s the smartest thing to do,” Oconee County voter registration and elections executive director Joy Scharich said. “Absentee by mail is a good way to get your ballot, vote from home and avoid the crowds with the circumstances that could change between now and June. It’s a way to make sure you get to vote, and you don’t have to risk being in an unsafe environment.”

She said 400 applications have already been mailed out. Ballots are scheduled to be sent out in early May.

“We always have a high number of absentee (voters) anyway, but I hope it will go up this time just so we can make sure everybody gets to vote,” Scharich said.

Scharich added there are unknowns about what the situation with the pandemic will be, with crowds likely making social distancing difficult at polling sites.

“We’re not sure what’s going to happen between now and June,” she said. “It’s just the unknown. Are our cases in Oconee going to spike here closer to the election? We just don’t know, and we don’t know if poll workers are going to come out and wear a mask and gloves and do their job. A lot of those (people) are elderly.”

There are 18 different reasons people can check on the application to qualify for voting absentee, including a disability, employment or vacation issue.

“If there’s a reason there that they think applies to them, they decide that,” Scharich said. “It’s up to them.”

For those going to vote on June 9 at a polling site, Scharich said officials are making plans.

“We have best practices that we’re looking at,” she said. “We’ll have masks and gloves to provide for the workers and (we’ll be) sanitizing everything between voters. We will be trying to keep people 6 feet apart, but that’s going to be hard to manage in some of our busier places.”

Scharich added if people fill out an application on scvotes.org, they need to print the form, fill it out, sign it and then mail it back. If someone can’t print the form, Scharich said to call the local office at (864) 638-4196, and election officials will print it and mail it to the voter.