No major issues for police during governor’s order

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — When Gov. Henry McMaster issued his executive order for residents to stay at home more than two weeks ago, questions quickly arose as to how the order would be enforced.

The order allows people to travel to buy food, exercise outdoors, visit family members and attend religious services. While there have been a few issues, law enforcement officials in Oconee and Pickens counties said Thursday that things have gone smoothly overall.

“We’ve had three or four complaints of young people gathering together, so we had to send deputies out to separate them, and they complied,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said two complaints were about a Clemson University fraternity house in Oconee County. He said he followed up with school officials about the complaint once the gathering was dispersed.

“We’ve also had a few complaints inside stores and talked to some store managers to get their help,” Crenshaw said.

Tornado changes focus in seneca

Crenshaw also said some latitude has been necessary in the Seneca area due to the devastating tornado that struck the city April 13. Numerous residents, church groups and disaster relief organizations have volunteered in relief efforts.

Seneca Police Chief John Covington agreed, saying the focus of his department changed quickly.

“Before the disastrous tornado strike, we only experienced a few minor instances of people not adhering to the proper social distancing protocols, but not major or problematic,” he said. “But after the devastation that we sustained, COVID-19 social distancing had to become a secondary concern. When people have suffered such loss, it is virtually impossible to rescue, clean up, rebuild and attend to people’s needs while maintaining the safe, recommended distance. Priorities change temporarily in the face of tragedy that so many in our area have undergone.”

Looting concerns

One of the biggest concerns Covington said his department has is looting.

“At the onset of this tremendous damage, we set up a crew of officers to patrol the affected areas to detect and deter any looting and protect people’s property when they are most vulnerable,” he said. “I believe that the heavy police presence has certainly mitigated any widespread looting problem.”

The chief added officers caught a man trying to steal a generator powering someone’s home. Although the suspect fled and eluded officers, Covington said the person has since been identified and is being sought.

Covington said complaints about price gouging have been directed through the attorney general’s office and investigated for possible prosecution.

Pickens Co. sheriff: ‘Not a police state’

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said there have been no incidents of abusing the stay-at-home executive order in his county.

“Everything has been great here,” he said.

But Clark said when the order was first given, his department had no plans of “setting up a police state as some fear” to ensure compliance.

“The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office will not purposely go out and stop vehicles because they are on the road and ask why they are out and about,” he said. “To do so puts our deputies at risk.”

While Clark said “this is not Soviet Russia, where you are asked for your papers,” he added that his office will take action, if necessary, in situations where a large number of people are hanging out together in an obvious attempt to defy the governor’s order.

“Even in that case, we will at first try to educate and then disperse the group,” he said. “We’ll avoid arrest unless absolutely necessary. We have a great staff who knows how to take care of these situations.”

But Clark urged the public to “please use common sense during this executive order.” He said officers will “uphold the Constitution and laws of this state” and will take people into custody as usual “for any unlawful act or situation.”

Clark said the best way to handle COVID-19 is “to treat everyone as though they have the virus, follow strict CDC guidelines and recommendations, wear masks as needed, wash one’s hands frequently, disinfect, wear gloves and use common sense in all situations.”

“Please be a good neighbor and citizen and always show compassion,” Clark said. “Remember that this is temporary.”

