Air National Guard flyover scheduled for this morning

The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will participate in a flyover this morning at Oconee Memorial Hospital between 11:15 and 11:30 to salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders.

The Seneca flyover is one of 22 over Upstate hospitals. Anyone living around the hospital should see and hear the jets late Monday morning.

Monday’s flyover is a part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation: American Resolve to honor those at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The flyovers are done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training exercises and are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, said in a news release.