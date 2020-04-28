Local hairstylists mixed on push to reopen soon

By Greg Oliver

COLUMBIA — A petition containing more than 50,000 signatures was delivered to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office Monday, asking that hair salon and barbershop owners shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic be allowed to open.

However, local hairstylists were mixed on whether to push the governor into making a decision.

“I can certainly see it both ways, but I think there is a way it can be done, with everyone wearing masks and having one person at a time (inside the business),” Seneca City Councilman and local hairstylist Scott Durham said. “We’re already doing disinfectant with our supplies, such as brushes, combs and clippers. I certainly think the governor needs to know what we want, but I don’t think we need to strong arm. No one sees the information he has coming across his desk, so we need to let him do his job. They’re not all-knowing, and no one else is.”

Brenda Hunnicutt, another longtime hairstylist, said she doesn’t think reopening right now is a good idea.

“When you’re cutting hair, you have to get in the front sometimes to see exactly what you’re doing,” Hunnicutt said. “You’re right there at their face, so you’re real close to them. We have to be very careful with this virus.”

Lora Gillette, who has been in business in Seneca for 15 months but has 24 years of experience as a hairstylist, said she’s “50-50.” Gillette said she agrees with complaints about retail stores — where more people frequent — being allowed to open, while keeping barbershops and hair salons closed.

“I feel we’re a lot more sanitary than going to a grocery store and, let’s face it, we’re going once or twice a week to a grocery store or retail store,” she said. “We have to eat, we’re going to drive-thrus, but if we can maintain a small amount of people here, then I feel very comfortable with opening back up. I would take every safety, sanitary position possible, and we definitely sanitize and sterilize after each and every client, every chair, every shampoo bowl, every waiting area. I’m willing to take all the precautions.”

Clemson-area hairstylist Sherri Dunlap, who has been in business for more than 30 years, said she understands the movement taking place in Columbia.

“I’m fortunate enough that I don’t solely depend on myself for income, but it would be nice to have my own income again,” Dunlap said. “If we can’t go back to work, then they need to step on it and get some money in everybody’s hands.

“We just want our lives back. I know everybody feels that way — all industries, not just hairstylists.”

Once the go-ahead to reopen is eventually given, Dunlap said she will also be ready.

“I work with another lady, and she and I pretty much have come up with a plan we’re going to put into action as soon as we can come back to work,” Dunlap said. “We may alternate days, we’ll definitely be 6 feet apart and wear all the protective gear we’re supposed to wear along with our clients and wash all the capes and towels. I’m prepared to go back to work, but I’ll probably do it slowly, part-time, one client at a time, clean in between and have a questionnaire, because we’re all going to have questions for our clients before they come in the door.”

Dunlap worries about how long businesses will remain shut down.

“Are we going to have to wait until we get a vaccine before we can get back to normal, and when is that going to be?” Dunlap asked. “Clemson University has already canceled all of its summer camps, so that’s telling me no time soon of anything changing. So it’s scary right now for a lot of people on both sides — the virus itself and the financial side.”

State Sen. Thomas Alexander of Walhalla said he feels the petition is good in that it allows people in the cosmetology profession to be heard, because “they are vital parts of our community.”

“I’m sure the governor is continuing to work to reopen that part of the economy in a safe, healthy environment conducive to taking care of the clients and employees,” Alexander said. “I value the input of those that are doing that, and getting back to work is certainly something we all want to achieve.”

