Farmers market open delayed due to COVID-19

A local vendor examines produce at one of the weekly Clemson Farmers Market events last season. This year’s scheduled opening of May 7 has been pushed back to June 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLEMSON — The Clemson Farmers Market has joined the list of events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as market manager Kathi Dimmock said the 2020 opening day has been moved to June 4.

“Our decision to move the opening day for the market was based on the directives issued by the CDC, state of South Carolina and the city of Clemson,” Dimmock said. “We want to open the market as soon as possible, but the safety and health of our vendors, shoppers, sponsors and the community as a whole takes top priority.”

Dimmock said there typically isn’t a lot of produce prior to June.

“I’m hoping we’ll open the market with lots of great produce, specialty products and unique handmade items so our vendors will be ready to sell,” she said.

Established in 2010, the mission of the Clemson Farmers Market is to provide healthful food options for the community while promoting local agriculture. The market features fresh local produce and farm products, as well as handmade local arts and crafts.

But Dimmock said until all the directives are removed, there will be no special activities such as cooking demonstrations, tastings, inflatables and live music, although she hopes to add those activities back into the mix later in the season. Plans are to bring in local businesses and organizations to the market’s First Thursday events as a way for the groups to introduce their products and services to the community.

The Healthy Living Expo has been postponed, but Dimmock said she expects it to be rescheduled for later in the season.

“This event fits right into the market’s strategic plan and has grown steadily each year,” Dimmock said. “Our community has a wealth of resources, and this is the perfect event to showcase these businesses and organizations. More information will be released when details are finalized.”

Despite the late start, Dimmock said she is excited about the 2020 operating season for the farmers market. For information and updates, visit facebook.com/clemsonfarmersmarket.

