Seneca Baptist steeple comes down after tornado damage

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — Pastor Ryan Perry watched Tuesday morning as construction workers and a couple of cranes took down the tornado-damaged steeple over the main building that includes the sanctuary at Seneca Baptist Church.

One crane carried a man in a bucket to the steeple to attach cables to the other crane. Once everything was secured, the worker was lowered out of the way and the other crane lifted the steeple above the building and then lowered it gently to a trailer that was waiting below in the church parking lot.

The project came together as planned.

“It was neat to watch,” Perry said.

Project manager Chris Wood of Marsh/Bell Construction in Piedmont said a subcontractor will build and install a replacement steeple, which will likely take about 12 weeks to complete. The hole where the steeple once was has been covered.

And the steeple, which has been a visible reminder of the April 13 tornado, was not the only damage. Perry said a section of roof was “pulled up in the storm,” causing significant water damage, and a garage behind the main building was “smashed to the ground level.” All the pews will have to be removed as workers from Marsh/Bell restore the sanctuary, which Wood estimated would take about two months.

Still, Perry said the steeple and the building do not make the church.

“I’ve been saying, ‘A tornado can tear down a building, but a tornado cannot tear down God’s church,’” he said. “And that’s kind of what I’ve been encouraging our people to hear, is that God’s church is going to open stronger than it ever has been.

“As a pastor, I look at this and say, ‘This is just a place where the church meets,’” Perry added. “As beautiful as it is and as much of a blessing as our building can be, if we didn’t have it, we’d find another way to meet together.”

With social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church had already found other ways to meet before the EF3 tornado ripped through the southern side of Seneca in the early-morning hours of the day after Easter. Like most churches in the area, Seneca Baptist had met virtually through online platforms since mid-March.

Last Sunday, church members met in the parking lot for the first time, with everyone staying in their vehicles and listening to the service on their radio through an FM transmitter. Weather permitting, Perry is planning another service in the parking lot this Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

“We were sitting in a parking lot looking at our building that was damaged,” he said, referring to last Sunday’s service. “But here we are worshipping a risen Savior who is seated on His throne. He’s not thrown off by any of this. We’re trying to remind our church that the church has never been a building. If we can see that clearer now more than ever, we’re doing well.”

And while a crane carried it away, the steeple is not completely gone.

“The cross that was on the very top of the steeple, we found it the following day (after the storm),” Perry said. “We are building a stand for that, and it’s going to go up somewhere in our church. It’s bent. It’s got a little damage to it, but we’re building a stand and we’re going to put it up.”

ncannada@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6680