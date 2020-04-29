Seneca Belk store scheduled to reopen Friday

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — A Belk corporate official confirmed Tuesday afternoon the Seneca location is among the stores the company is planning to reopen Friday.

The official said there will be a limit to the number of customers who can be in the store at one time, and employees will be wearing masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans call for the Seneca store and other stores in South Carolina to open from noon-6 p.m. beginning Friday, according to Belk corporate spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson.

“We’re very excited to open back up,” Anderson told The Journal. “We’re rapidly working on the reopening operations.”

The store in Seneca’s Applewood Shopping Center has been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus. Anderson said South Carolina is the first state where the company is reopening stores and that reopening plans in other states are being finalized.

She said some of the employees at the Seneca store have already been brought back to work and added that protocols are being followed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“For more than 130 years, the health and safety of our customers and associates have remained our top priority,” she said. “To help protect our Belk community, we are following all recommended precautions from local health officials and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as we begin the reopening process.”

Anderson said employees are going to be wearing masks, and fitting rooms will not be open. There will also be a limit to the number of customers allowed in the store at the same time to comply with social distancing rules. She said she did not know the exact number of customers that will be allowed in the Seneca store at one time, but that someone will be at the front of the store keeping up with the number of customers to comply with social distancing rules. Customers are also expected to be 6 feet apart at registers.

“If we have to keep any (customers) outside of the store, they will be in a line 6 feet apart,” Anderson said.

She added the company’s recently launched curbside pickup has a limited-contact shopping option.

She said other stores will likely follow Friday’s openings.

“We will reopen stores by area, based on local and state protocol, and will continue to adhere to the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities,” Anderson said. “We anticipate additional store openings in more states the first week in May.”

