Seneca native helps with storm relief efforts

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — The Rev. Stan Rankin has lived in Dillon for nearly two years, but the Seneca native has never completely left his hometown, still owning a family house here.

Upon learning of the devastating EF3 tornado that ripped through the downtown area, Rankin and his wife, Patsy, returned to check on the damage to their house. While the house wasn’t damaged as much as others, Rankin said he wanted to help his hometown and the communities most affected.

Rankin brought a number of volunteers and a portable kitchen from Hamer Church of God, the church he now pastors. For several days recently, the group served hot meals throughout the day at Ann Hope United Methodist Church on Goddard Avenue in the Utica community.

“When I went back to the church, they remembered how blessed we had been through Hurricane Florence when churches here (in Oconee County) sent money and supplies,” the 1972 Seneca High School graduate said. “Some of our people wanted to do something, so they brought in supplies and we brought a U-Haul truck and have men who wanted to do meals.”

Rankin said $2,500 was raised in one weekend, most of which was given to a couple of churches in Seneca to reach out to those in need. During the time they spent here, the pastor estimated between 750-800 plates were served.

“All of the people we talked to were very appreciative and thanked us for being there,” he said. “We actually got to pray with some folks who were troubled and didn’t know what they were going to do. We were able to, hopefully, give them some encouragement. A lot of the people talked with us about how thankful they were that God spared their life. Some of the ones I talked with remembered the storm and seeing things blow away. This is ‘Seneca strong,’ definitely, and I’m proud of the community.”

In September 2018, Rankin, who served as a pastor in Oconee County for more than 20 years, including at Newry Church of God and Fair Play Church of God, returned to Seneca to collect supplies at a local grocery store to take back to Dillon after that area was among those affected by Hurricane Florence. Having lived through that experience, Rankin said he saw similar things in Seneca.

“I think it’s a time when people will pull together and you will see gifts and talents that people may have never used before being used,” Rankin said. “It is heartbreaking, and Seneca is going to look different for a while. I had an opportunity to go into some of the areas, and it was terrible, but things will get better as you work together.”

Several members of Full Gospel Temple worked alongside Rankin as he fed the Utica community. While they blessed countless residents during their visit, Rankin said he and members of his church were blessed even more.

“They were impressed by the kindness of the community,” Rankin said. “It was such a blessing to be able to come here.”

Rankin said in the midst of tragedy, people are often able to pull together and display the faith and trust they have in working to make things better.

“There’s something about Americans and all our problems and difficulties that people will come through,” Rankin said. “There’s a lot of people who still do care and will come through. If they will trust and do their part, things will get better.”

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO