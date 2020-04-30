Bobcats’ Bay stepping away from baseball

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

It’s been nearly 20 years since former Seneca High School athletic director Amanda Holder took a chance on a 24-year-old who was still learning how to coach, and Andy Bay still isn’t sure where the time has gone.

It was prior to the 2002 season that Bay was given the keys to the Bobcats’ baseball program, and the Seneca graduate has barely had a chance to look back on what’s turned out to be a memorable ride over the last 19 seasons.

“I’ve had to remind myself sometimes how long I’ve been running around down there at the field hitting fungos and trying to get this thing going,” Bay said.

But after so much time invested into building what has become one of the state’s most respected programs, the time has finally come for Bay to redirect his focus and move on to the next phase of his career.

It was a planned move prior to the start of the season, but Bay’s tenure leading the Bobcats on the diamond has officially come to an end, as he’ll now focus solely on his duties as the school’s athletic director — a position he accepted in the spring of 2018.

After accepting the athletic director position, Bay had originally intended to step down as baseball coach at the end of that season. But after the Bobcats captured their second straight Class 3A Upper State championship — and given his son, Cole, had two varsity seasons left to play — Bay had a change of heart and decided to stick around a while longer.

But now, he said, it’s unequivocally the end of his time leading the baseball program.

“I’ve had a couple of people that coached me through the years that told me through my career that I’d know when it’s time,” Bay said. “Most coaches, their lives are 10 to 12 years at one place, and I’ve been blessed to double that.

“I just feel in my heart that it’s time. This is going to allow me to give 100 percent of my time to every sport at Seneca High School, which has been my goal for a long time. I’m not going anywhere, and that’s one reason this decision was pretty easy for me.”

His final season was an unceremonious one, as the Bobcats played just three games — all victories — before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season. But in his 19 seasons as a head coach, Bay amassed a 280-157 record that included 16 postseason appearances, six top-10 finishes, three region championships, four district titles and back-to-back Class 3A Upper State championships in 2017 and 2018.

A 1994 Seneca graduate who played at Southern Wesleyan University before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach under Chuck Middleton ahead of the 1999 season, Bay has also coached in the North-South All-Star Game twice. He’ll also coach in next year’s North-South Select All-Star Game — an honor that was slated for this year prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

It wasn’t the ending Bay had hoped for, but he said he’s chosen not to fixate on the final chapter of his coaching career.

“It hurt at first, but honestly I’ve kind of backed up and forced myself to look at the complete body of work over the past 21 years,” Bay said. “Lord knows nobody wanted it to end this way, but I’m not going to let the one year of circumstances that nobody can control overshadow the whole body of work.”

In Bay’s playing days, he helped guide the Bobcats to a district title in 1992, and it was a gradual climb to reach those heights again. It wasn’t until 2009 that the Bobcats were able to again claim a district title and advance to the Upper State bracket of the postseason.

Current West-Oak head coach Nick Groomes, a 2000 Seneca graduate, was the Bobcats’ pitching coach on that 2009 team. He served in the capacity from 2005-13 before he took two years off from coaching before accepting the West-Oak job in 2015.

Bay was also Groomes’ position coach when he was still an assistant under Middleton, and Groomes said it’ll be strange not seeing his close friend across the way in the Bobcats’ dugout next season.

“Andy is someone I’ll always be indebted to, as he gave me my first job in high school baseball,” Groomes said. “No one bleeds blue and gold as much as he does, and as an alumnus, I’m proud knowing he’s leading the athletic program.

“I’m happy knowing I don’t have to coach against him anymore, as it is not only hard to compete against a close colleague, but an even better friend. I consider him one of my mentors and closest friends, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

And like Groomes, Middleton had nothing but praise for Bay as he heads into the next phase of his career.

“I am extremely proud to have coached Andy and have him be an assistant for me,” Middleton said. “I’m very proud of his accomplishments as a head coach and the foundation of the young men he influenced and their character.”

Looking back on it all, Bay said what he’s most proud of is the family atmosphere that’s been fostered in the Seneca baseball program — something he said extends beyond the team itself.

Bay saved particular praise for the school’s administration and the community as well — from providing meals and charter buses during the Bobcats’ postseason runs, up through the response to the April 13 tornado that struck the city.

Bay’s next task is helping identify his successor, as the job opening was posted last week and will remain open for several weeks. Suffice to say, the expectations are high for whoever leads the program next.

“I want the kind of person that has the same passion I did,” Bay said. “I’m on a mission to make sure these kids get somebody that’s going to continue the passion. The time, the relationships, the family atmosphere — all that has to be a part of what they’re going to bring to the table, or we’re not going to hire them.”

Bay just hopes whoever the school decides to take a chance on in its first hire for the head job since 2002 can continue the success he’s been able to oversee, as the Bobcats got to enjoy the fruits of their labor after laying a strong foundation in the early part of his career.

The years may have gone by quickly, but even Bay knows that success didn’t exactly come in a flash.

“These things don’t happen overnight,” Bay said. “It just takes a little while for all that to come together.”

And what a ride it turned out to be for Bay and the Bobcats.

—

esprott@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2385

Follow on Twitter @Journal_ESprott