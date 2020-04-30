CU instructor adapts at home to maintain ‘normal’ classroom

The Journal staff

CLEMSON — Before Clemson University students’ final exams started this week, a mechanical engineering instructor was doing his best to make the course broadcasted out of his home as normal as possible for students.

Dr. Fadi Abdeljawad has converted one wall inside his home to a giant whiteboard to write equations and diagrams for about 30 students in his mechanics of materials course on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Class had been taking place at the exact same time — 8 a.m. — as before the COVID-19 outbreak forced instruction to happen solely online.

“Self-control and time management are key to working from home,” the assistant professor of mechanical engineering said. “They are not part of the curriculum for most students. I thought if I were to just record all the lectures and let them watch later, it would be a disadvantage to some students. So, I decided to keep it live.”

Dr. Fadi, as his students call him, turned the wall nook into a whiteboard about six months ago.

“To me, doing science is a hobby, not a job,” he said. “I have fun at everything I do on a daily basis, whether it’s doing research or working closely with students. That was one of the main reasons I moved to academia. I love the interactions with students, both at the research and teaching levels. I’m having a blast.”

Sarah Johnson, a sophomore, tunes into the lectures from Jackson, Miss., where she is with her sister helping relatives — a nurse and a doctor — take care of their two children.

“It’s different because, yes, we’re watching it on a laptop, but he is still equally as excited,” Johnson said. “Overall, it hasn’t been a complete change because he’s doing it exactly as if we were sitting right in front of him.”

Tanner Newman, a sophomore who participates in class from his home in West Union, praised his professor’s passion for work.

“His online class is the closest experience to being physically in the classroom without actually being there,” Newman said. “Dr. Fadi has made the transition easier by communicating effectively about what changes were being made and making sure everything was working for his students.”