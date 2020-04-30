Survivor blood being used for virus treatment

The Journal staff

ANDERSON — AnMed Health has treated four patients with plasma from COVID-19 survivors in an attempt to help them better fight the virus.

“We have already started treating patients with convalescent plasma, but it is too early to determine the effects,” Wren Family Medicine medical director and Physician Network Services chair of quality and safety committee Dr. Michael Seemuller said. “We are using plasma, as well as other treatments like antiviral medication, while we partner with major academic centers to stay on the cutting edge of treating this disease.”

AnMed Health is part of the Mayo Clinic-led national Convalescent Expanded Access Program to use plasma from COVID-19 survivors to help critically ill COVID-19 patients recover.

“We constantly re-evaluate our treatment strategies to determine what is best for our patients, and convalescent plasma has been an integral part of the treatment algorithm we are bringing to our community,” Seemuller said.

People who have had COVID-19 can donate their plasma through The Blood Connection. Donation appointments can be made by calling (864) 751-1168.

“Individuals must have had a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test and meet other donor criteria,” AnMed Health Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Dr. Syed Malik said. “Further, individuals must have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days before they donate, or alternatively have no symptoms for at least 14 days prior to donation and have a negative lab test for active COVID-19 disease.”

It’s too early to determine the effects until the results of the national trial on convalescent therapy are published, Malik said.