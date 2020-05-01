Clemson neighborhood hosts parade for Daniel seniors

By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

CLEMSON — A group of Daniel High School seniors crowded on a golf cart played “Pomp and Circumstance” on their kazoos Thursday as neighbors shook pom-poms and clanged pots and pans to celebrate graduation the best way they could.

“This is the celebration that was, because everything (else) wasn’t,” Jennifer Ogle said.

Her daughter, Emma, rode with a friend in the back of their blue truck decked out with gold ribbon during the afternoon parade. Purchased during the holidays, Ogle intended to decorate the entire house with gold ribbon for Emma’s graduation party.

The Country Walk parade was the brainchild of Ruth Andreasen, who coordinated the impromptu event after a conversation with neighbors about all the milestones this year’s senior class was missing out on.

“It’s such a great neighborhood with a great community feeling, and some of us were standing around saying, ‘Gee, isn’t it too bad the seniors have really missed everything this year,’” Andreasen said. “So, I wrote a letter to the seniors in the area and a letter to the neighbors after I checked it out with the HOA.”

She secured an escort from the Clemson Police Department, which started the parade off with sirens and bright flashes of blue. The 11 Daniel seniors followed in golf carts, trucks and whatever “chariot of choice” they decorated with streamers and balloons.

Many of the students greeted one another with excited hugs. It had been “at least a month, if not more” since Emma Ogle and fellow senior Marisa Swedberg were together prior to the parade.

Each has gotten a new job to help fill the free time, though there’s a good bit of watching TV, yoga and art.

“I keep telling myself, ‘I’m never going to have this much free time again, I should be productive.’ But, at the same time, I’m never going to have this much free time again, so I should be lazy and watch TV all the time,” Swedberg said. “So, I don’t know what to do. I just switch off every day.

“I’ve been doing lots of yoga and art, which are things I don’t normally get to do because I’d be so busy. So, it’s been OK having that kind of stuff to do.”

Neighbors all around Country Walk had set up decorations, made signs and cheered for the seniors as they rode by — whether they knew the students or not. Albeit not the final high school semester they envisioned, Ogle and Swedberg chose to make the best of the Country Walk parade, though Swedberg now lives a few miles down the road.

“We used to do practically everything together,” Ogle said of Swedberg. “I had to invite you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

The opportunity to create meaningful memories for the seniors, who may go their separate ways this fall, isn’t lost on Andreasen.

“It’s not much, but this is a big moment for them and we want to celebrate it,” she said. “Hopefully, despite everything else going on, they’ll remember this day as something special.”

