Journal seeks to show community’s strength in face of challenges

The Journal staff

SENECA — Oconee County has suffered a one-two punch the likes of which it has never seen with the COVID-19 pandemic and the tornado that tore through southern Seneca on April 13.

Those tragedies could have torn a lesser community apart. But we are fighting through the damaged buildings of Seneca and the socially distanced life we’ve been forced to lead. We have become better together.

Today, The Journal will begin to accept reader photographs of the storm damage and the changes we have had to make because of the coronavirus. On May 9, we will publish the best of your pictures in the newspaper.

Send us your pictures to newsed@upstatetoday.com. Be sure to name the people in your pictures of the quarantine and the tornado cleanup, because no matter what life throws at us, we’re better together.