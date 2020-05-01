Seneca city buildings closed through May 15

The Journal staff

SENECA — All city buildings will remain closed through May 15, according to a news release from the city of Seneca on Thursday afternoon.

The release said the closing is continuing along with Gov. Henry McMaster’s “continuing executive orders.”

“Should the governor rescind the executive order before May 15, the city will follow that example,” the release said.

Drive-thru windows at City Hall will continue to be available for payments. For questions about other payments or issues, call City Hall at (864) 885-2700.