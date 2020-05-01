What will school look like this fall?

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — Local educators are as anxious as anyone for public schools to return to the traditional classroom setting come August rather than the new normal of online instruction in place since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what will public schools look like if and when they reopen? Will schools even open for students as scheduled and, if so, what types of changes could be in store for students and teachers?

“We may have to serve box lunches in the classroom instead of open cafeterias, and wellness checks may be required before anyone enters our buildings,” Pickens County School Board member Phillip Bowers said. “We may even have to locate students in a cascading manner where high schoolers work from home, middle schoolers spread into high school buildings and elementary students spread out into middle school buildings to maintain safe distance and prevent the spread of viruses in the new school year.”

School District of Pickens County spokesman John Eby said no school scenarios have been decided on for August.

“We’re not that far ahead yet,” Eby said. “We’re trying to get through the end of this year, then we’ll make plans for next year that conform to the task force’s recommendations.”

The task force to which Eby referred has been created by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to help with plans for this summer and fall. The group, called AccelerateED, met Thursday for the first time.

In their initial discussion, group members agreed that the first priority must be the health of students and staff and the need to make students and staff feel safe coming to school. Other topics of discussion included the inability to fit all students in the class at the same time with social distancing and the possibility of an A/B schedule, where half of the students are in class one day and half another day, with digital learning used on days students are at home. In addition, discussion involved having half of the students in the morning and the other half in the afternoon.

‘Every contingency plan’

Oconee County School Board chairman Jerry Lee said the suggestions, along with spacing on school buses, could be put into place if necessary.

“I’m sure our administration is looking at every contingency plan possible or will in the next couple of months just to be ready in the event that something like this does come about,” Lee said.

School lunches would also be impacted, as Lee said cafeteria tables would have to be spread out and fewer students allowed inside at one time.

“It will be a significant undertaking to do this, but we’ll just have to see what happens,” Lee said.

School District of Oconee County spokeswoman Jennifer Dodd said school buildings were thoroughly cleaned during the closure and that the number of people allowed inside has also been limited.

“We don’t anticipate there being any additional cleaning needed above our normal summer cleaning,” Dodd said. “Our custodians will actually begin summer cleaning and projects early since we know schools won’t reopen this school year.”

There is also uncertainty as to whether there will be sports this fall. Lee said even if there is football and other fall sports, special efforts would need to be made to clean locker rooms and athletic equipment. Social distancing would also be necessary at athletic events.

“If you’re limiting class and bus sizes, you’re going to have to limit attendance at athletic stadiums,” Lee said. “That would be kind of a rough thing to do for a football game.”

Social distancing?

While continuing online learning is still considered an option, it’s one officials hope isn’t used.

“I hope they don’t do it, but the key is how much time the teachers would have to prepare,” Eby said. “Would the teachers have a chunk of the summer to prepare? If this is approved in August and teachers have geared up for a year of traditional classroom teaching, they would have less time to prepare.”

Eby added that the notion of social distancing in brick-and-mortar schools “is almost an oxymoron.”

“That’s especially true when you’re talking about younger kids, and even older kids,” he said. “I don’t think it’s realistic to think of any school where social distancing is in effect. You could do more in terms of cleaning, but trying to get students of every age to change natural interaction and especially the space restraints would make it impossible.”

Lee said he also hopes the virtual learning option isn’t used.

“We have, during this period of time, learned a lot and become much more proficient at virtual learning,” Lee said. “However, it’s not like sitting in a classroom with a teacher. Even at its best, it’s still not classroom instruction.”

