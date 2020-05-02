Meat shortage coming? Local farmers discourage panic buying, say product is available

By Riley Morningstar

SENECA — One local farmer is predicting there could be a meat shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it won’t happen due to the amount of product that’s available.

Gwen McPhail, a family worker at Tokeena Angus in Seneca, said the farm’s day-to-day operations haven’t significantly changed with the ongoing crisis and the coronavirus spreading at meat processing facilities.

“The pandemic has not impacted us until this very recent panic and talk about the processors,” she said. “Our daily work really has not changed. Most of our work is outside, and we’re with family. The pandemic itself has not really impacted us at all.”

The family farm, established in 1936 as the first registered Angus herd in South Carolina, raises purebred Angus to sell to cattlemen to improve their herds. It has about 190 female cows, 25 bulls, 100 heifers and 40,000 chickens between two houses. The farm also grows for Fieldale Farms in Georgia.

Why a shortage could happen

McPhail said a shortage could happen not because of the amount of meat produced, but because of a labor shortage protecting workers at meat processing facilities.

What does the greatest damage to the consumer, McPhail said, is collectively self-inflicted through panic buying at the grocery store. She added if people begin panic buying, it’ll get “ugly.”

“There are going to be other people who don’t have everything they need who can’t get it, and then at some point, there will be that person who goes and buys 100 pounds of meat,” she said. “Then if the power goes out again, then that would’ve been wasted, or they don’t eat it fast enough and it’ll be freezer burned in the freezer.

“Just buy what you need and give other people the opportunity, and the system will adjust itself.”

Oconee County Cattlemen’s Association president Pat Williams stressed there is “plenty of beef” in the system and that consumers won’t see a difference in stores without panic buying.

“Locally, I don’t know that I’ve heard a lot of people talk about it other than consumers worrying about if there will be a supply or how much it would cost,” Williams said. “There is no meat shortage — the issue is just disruptions in the system as far as panic buying and the packers and harvest facilities being shut down. We have plenty of supply, and I think there’s plenty of demand.”

When restaurants were required to stop most operations, chicken stopped being ordered in the supply chain. That portion of the system is backed up with poultry, McPhail said.

One relevant example, McPhail said, is when workers get sick, it shuts down processing plants, and truckers can’t bring chickens in or get chickens from farmhouses.

Plant shutdowns

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950 to ensure a stocked market supply of beef, pork and poultry this week, the 250,000-member United Food and Commercial Workers International Union called for heightened daily testing and access to the federal stockpile of personal protective equipment for facilities.

“The reality is that these workers are putting their lives on the line every day to keep our country fed during this deadly outbreak, and at least 20 meatpacking workers have tragically died from coronavirus, while more than 5,000 workers have been hospitalized or are showing symptoms,” union president Marc Perrone said in a statement. “For the sake of all our families, we must prioritize the safety and security of these workers.”

A Korean War-era law, the Defense Production Act of 1950 will make the U.S. Department of Agriculture continue operations “uninterrupted to the maximum extent possible,” according to the order.

Last Sunday, Tyson Foods Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies, ran full-page advertisements in major newspapers warning, “The food supply chain is breaking.”

“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” the advertisements said.

Other locals talk

Wilson Processing Company owner Gary Wilson said business at the Westminster supplier hasn’t skipped a beat.

“We have one part of the business servicing restaurants, and it slowed down just a little bit because they’re not able to open,” he said. “The other aspect of the business services the public out of the market, and it has increased because, I think, of fear.”

Williams, who is also the owner of Cane Creek Farm, said he’s fielded anxious calls asking if he’ll have vegetables ready to harvest in the future. He’s already gone ahead and planted sweet corn because of the demand.

Mike Ryan said his fifth-generation family business at Stillwater Cattle Company, which focuses on the seed-stock sector of the business through genetics, said there hasn’t been a “direct” impact to his business’ work.

