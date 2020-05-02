Officials showing grace with grading amid pandemic

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — Students throughout the state have been forced to adjust to the new normal of online learning since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close in mid-March.

Because of the sudden and drastic change, school districts statewide have been encouraged to show grace to students in their assignments. Oconee County recently imposed a minimum grade on assignments of 60 for elementary and most middle schools, and 55 for any class taken for high school credit.

“We are aware that distance learning is not the same or as effective, in most cases, as in-person learning,” School District of Oconee County spokeswoman Jennifer Dodd said. “We are also aware that many of our families face challenges in completing the work due to lack of home internet, parents working outside the home, other family situations and now the aftermath of a tornado. It is important for the success of our students that these challenges are taken into consideration when assigning grades during the closure.”

Dodd said the district acted on guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education, which said “the closure period should not have a significant negative impact on a student’s overall grade.”

“Keeping all of this in mind, our instructional department, with input and feedback from principals, developed the grading guidelines for COVID-19,” Dodd said. “We feel like these guidelines balance the need for grade integrity while allowing our students to succeed during this difficult situation.”

This isn’t the first time the school district has implemented a change in its grading policy. Several years ago, the board approved a policy that included a floor grade of 50 for any nine-week grading period, but it did not apply to individual assignments.

“It is only applied to the end-of-quarter grade,” Dodd said. “For example, if a student’s average for the first nine weeks is a 30, that student’s grade is manually changed to a 50. This gives a student who works hard during the second nine weeks a chance to pass, and it is easier to overcome a 50 than a 30.”

A couple of parents who responded to The Journal’s request for comment said they agreed with what the district is doing with its grading system.

“I do not feel the grading system is too lenient,” said Danielle Pankuch, the mother of a Walhalla Elementary School student. “It’s important during this time of distance learning for everyone to understand that no home situation is the same. Some kids have grandparents teaching them, some come from a single-parent household where that parent is still having to work full-time, some don’t have internet, some have language barriers and then some children have (individualized education plans) that can’t be met at this time.”

Pankuch added she feels it would be best to give grades based on participation and for kids at least completing and turning in their assignments.

“What we are doing now, the distance learning, is something that has never been done at this level before and, therefore, adjustments and compromises should be done accordingly,” she said.

Stephanie Gansen, another Walhalla Elementary parent — as well as an education major and a mother of three — agreed.

“I can say for my family that I think the grading system in place is good for the time being, especially due to the extension of closures and the fact that every family is facing different circumstances right now,” she said. “I do understand the necessity of continued grading through online learning.”

In a letter sent to school leaders throughout South Carolina, state education officials outlined guidance on how to address grading for the remainder of the school year. During the second semester, students should have an opportunity to do the following: complete the courses in which they are currently enrolled, complete the courses in which they would have been enrolled during the fourth quarter, enroll in any credit recovery courses needed, demonstrate mastery in an effort to improve a course grade and finalize dual-credit courses offered jointly with higher education institutions.

In order to achieve those goals and give districts the ability to sufficiently report grades, the state department has reframed the structure of the second semester so that only one final semester grade will be reported. The semester grade will reflect work completed and mastery demonstrated during the third and fourth quarters combined, but not reported as two separate grades.