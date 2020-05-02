Voting in the ‘new normal’: Absentee balloting starts Monday

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — Oconee County election officials worked Friday on final preparations for the start of in-person absentee voting next week for the Republican and Democratic primaries on June 9. Changes will include longer lines and voters using cotton swabs to cast their ballots.

In-person absentee voting will start Monday at the elections office inside the county administrative building at 415 S. Pine St. in Walhalla. Registered voters can cast ballots in local and statewide elections in either primary from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last day for in-person absentee voting is June 8.

Oconee Voter Registration and Elections office executive director Joy Scharich said voters need to plan to come with their own pens and a little extra patience.

Voters will need to fill out an absentee voter application form. After approval, they will be able to go into county council chambers to cast their ballots. Scharich said lines could form outside the building at times, and social distancing will be enforced inside and outside the building.

“We ask for their patience, as things will move much slower during these circumstances,” she said. “We’re just going to have them one at the time at the window, keeping people 6 feet apart. Then, they’ll go from there to the actual voting machines and remain 6 feet apart and then exit back out.

Scharich said how long of a wait people can expect before they vote “depends on how many people are here at the time.”

Scharich suggests for those who have masks to wear them and to bring their own pen to fill out the absentee application. Elections officials will be wearing masks and gloves.

“We’ll have pens, but we won’t be swapping them back and forth,” Scharich said. “Once you use it, you’ll drop it in the box. We’ll clean them at the end of the day.”

Four voting machines are spread out in council chambers because of social distancing.

In most absentee balloting, voting is done in the lobby area around the elections office.

“There’s not enough room to turn it around in the lobby and keep people that far apart,” Scharich said.

Once inside the voting booth, voters will use a cotton swab to touch the screen to select candidates.

“That’s a one-time use,” she said, adding each swab will be thrown away after use.

Voter ID laws remain in effect for the primaries, and public access to other parts of the county building will be limited.

Voting by mail

Scharich said Friday her office has had a “wonderful response” to absentee by mail, with more than 1,000 applications already received. Officials plan to begin mailing ballots to those who have already been approved next week. The deadline for returning those ballots is 7 p.m. on June 9.

“Somebody who is 65 and older should not risk standing in line,” Scharich said. “There’s some that would rather vote in person, and there’s some that would rather wait and vote on Election Day. We’ll be using the same precautions on Election Day.”

Applications for absentee by mail are still available, but Scharich said voters should apply at least one week before the election “to allow adequate mail time” to get the ballots in by the deadline.

