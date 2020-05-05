Local businesses prepare to offer outdoor seating

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — Local restaurant owners and managers spent the day Monday preparing to accommodate customers for outside dining, taking extensive precautions to ensure both customers and workers remain safe.

“Our plan is to move tables out to the parking lot,” Schlotzsky’s assistant manager Betty Jo Smith said. “We still have to keep people 6 feet apart for social distancing, but I think it will help business, definitely. People are eager to eat and not sit in their cars, so this will be a good thing for business.”

In mid-March, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order closing indoor and outside dining at restaurants statewide, with only curbside or pick-up orders inside allowed. Smith said orders at Schlotzsky’s will still be served in boxes as a precautionary measure.

Leslie Schweitzer, one of the managers of 313 Cafe, said the restaurant also plans to expand outdoor seating to accommodate customers.

“We will add more seating, especially in the evening,” Schweitzer said. “We will be able to use all the sidewalks and, if we need to, use the parking lot. It’s a big parking lot.”

Schweitzer said the question remains as to what the comfort level of customers will be.

“So far, our employees feel good about continuing on working, and part of that may be because they know we’re constantly cleaning and bleaching,” she said. “But, for a guest, do they know that, and how are they going to feel?”

World Class Cheeseburgers owner Eugene Boyd, who has locations in both Clemson and Seneca, said he has been working hard to ensure a safe environment.

“We’re spreading the outdoor seating out, and every time someone gets up, it has to be constantly sprayed and cleaned,” Boyd said. “We’ve been trying to get everything cleaned up and spread out the way it needs to be as far as distancing goes.”

Boyd said he has asked employees to wear masks during food preparation, as well when serving food “to protect them as well.” He added that he has gone from buying a case of plastic gloves every two weeks to buying five cases.

South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association president and CEO John Durst said not all restaurants statewide plan to offer outside dining.

“It’s optional for the restaurateurs if they want to do that,” Durst said. “We have gotten encouraging reports from around the state that some are taking advantage of this opportunity and certainly understand those reluctant to do so.”

Durst called talk that restaurants could return to dine-in service next week “a rumor.”

“We made recommendations to the governor, including criteria that ought to be considered before dine-in is allowed,” he said. “There has not been a date set for dine-in.”

On a positive note, Durst said he spoke to one restaurant owner over the weekend who said his volume of orders “is almost the same as it was prior to being shut down (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).”

“That is good economic news if that trend continues,” Durst said.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO