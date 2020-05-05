University officials: Grads face challenging job market

By Riley Morningstar

CLEMSON — As states ponder what portions of their economy to open up, many soon-to-be college graduates are facing an unstable job market.

On May 1, the National Association of Colleges and Employers reported survey results that showed, of 439 employers, about 22 percent of employers are revoking offers to interns, while 4.4 percent of employers are revoking offers to full-time recruits.

Though Clemson University isn’t keeping track of how many students are seeing offers revoked, Center for Career and Professional Development Neil Burton said the hiring process has slowed.

The process for graduates had been moving smoothly in recent years, with some students receiving multiple offers.

“That’s not the way it is anymore,” Burton said. “It’s a new normal for these kids, and that normal hasn’t been seen since 10, maybe 12 years ago. They were caught off-guard and didn’t have a chance to prepare for this. Nobody saw it coming — they were blindsided by it and are scrambling a little bit.”

Burton said it’s crucial for students to have numerous plans in place as markets grapple with the bottom-line impact of COVID-19.

“Most students are going to hear ‘no’ more than they hear ‘yes,’” he said. “That is not a reflection on your worth as a person or what people think of you. It’s the realities of the situation, and you can’t allow that dissuade you from continuing to work for those opportunities to continue to look.”

Stressful times

Clemson psychology professor Dr. Robert Sinclair said all workers are facing “extremely challenging times” from a stress perspective.

One theory that seems relevant more than ever at this time, Sinclair said, is the conservation of resources theory, which states stress percolates when one lacks, loses or feels their resources are threatened.

“A lot of people are going to face extreme financial difficulties, and it’s not just students, it’s their parents and everything else, too,” Sinclair said.

Students might have to scramble into fields they didn’t necessarily plan to work in just to make cash.

Long-term employment issues could come from taking lower-than-expected positions, setting up a “cascading series of eventual problems,” Sinclair opined.

“One thing we’ve seen with our current graduate students, they’re having internships frozen,” he said. “When they lose their internships, they lose that experience that was going to be key for them in getting that first job. They have a situation where they are both lacking the experiences they would have had and lacking opportunities. From a stress perspective, that’s a very threatening situation for people.”

Support systems

Between March 16 and April 17, Clemson’s Center for Career and Professional Development hosted nine virtual workshops offering advice for job searching during COVID-19, resume tips and other interview tips with 192 students.

Clemson’s JobLink board also provides students with access to ready-to-hire openings.

Burton said his staff is working online daily to conduct mock interviews and organize webinars between employers and students.

“What we’re telling students is don’t use this as an excuse to be non-productive this summer,” Burton said. “Yes, your internship offer was rescinded or your job offer was rescinded. The economy is going to turn around eventually, there are going to be offers there, but companies are going to want to know what you did during that downtime. Did you continue to better yourself, acquire new skills, be productive?”

Sinclair recommended students find support from those around them and tap into whatever professional network they’ve established.

“It’s probably going to be a little bit of survival mode for a while. People have to — as best they can — keep working and searching for jobs,” he said. “I think remembering that this is going to come to an end at some point. We don’t know when, and governmental policy will shape that, but it will end, one way or another. I think that trying to maintain some sense of optimism in the long term is useful.”

