Some Walhalla park facilities to reopen this week

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — The U.S. Forestry Service counted about 180 cars parked along the side of Highlands Highway near the Stumphouse Mountain Bike Park and Yellow Branch Falls trail last weekend — 80 one day and 100 the other.

With a sunny weekend, people saw an opportunity to get out of the confines of their homes for a few hours in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They parked on the edge of the road, got out and went around the locked gates at Stumphouse and into the closed park.

Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton saw a potentially serious traffic accident.

“I guess we’ve got an unintended consequence,” Burton told Walhalla City Council during its monthly committee meetings Tuesday night at the Walhalla Depot. “Everyone sort of opened it themselves. We had a large amount of traffic volume that parked along Highlands Highway on both the north and southbound lanes, and it created a traffic hazard. It quickly turned into a law enforcement issue and public safety issue that I think might have the potential to do more damage than the COVID-19.

“So, it is a calculated risk. I’m trying to weigh out the greater risks of potentially having a pretty nasty accident up on Highlands Highway versus someone not staying 6 feet away or washing their hands down on the bike trail.”

After input from council, Burton and city administrator Brent Taylor were authorized to begin reopening Stumphouse and a few other park facilities as early as Friday. Other facilities set to open back up on Friday include the disc golf course at Sertoma Field — where walking trails are already open — and the tennis courts and newly completed pickleball courts at Walhalla City Park.

The ballfields at Sertoma and the basketball courts at the city park will not be open this weekend.

Burton suggested opening Stumphouse soon could “eliminate some of the traffic congestion there on the road” since the gates will be open and cars can park inside the park. He added the pay booths will be open, and visitors will be expected to pay the $5 fee.

Burton also presented tentative scheduled openings for other park facilities, with the Sertoma ballfields possibly reopened as early as May 15. Basketball courts and other recreation areas could open on May 30, with the possibility of youth baseball and softball opening on June 1. Walhalla city offices, the Walhalla Depot and the Old St. John’s Meeting House could open around June 15 under the plan. Officials said final decisions on closings will be determined by progress in the fight against coronavirus, making sure it is safe to reopen.

Parking lot to

be available for outside dining

City officials are also planning to make space available at a city parking lot at South Catherine and South Broad streets for local restaurants who want to use it for outdoor dining after Gov. Henry McMaster recently allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining. Taylor said the restaurants will have to provide their own tables.