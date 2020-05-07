Banners placed in Walhalla, Central to honor high school seniors

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — The COVID-19 pandemic that closed school buildings in March and altered graduation ceremonies wasn’t what high school seniors were expecting.

While this year’s graduates have been robbed of spring sports, prom and academic honors and awards, Walhalla and Central are among a number of municipalities who have looked to honor this year’s class in another special way.

Banners of the Walhalla High School Class of 2020 are now displayed on poles throughout Walhalla, West Union and Salem, depending upon the city or town the seniors live. In Central, banners of Daniel High School senior athletes adorn the fences at Bolick Field.

Stacy Jackson, who helped spearhead the Walhalla effort, said the idea began when a friend of his wife posted something on Facebook about how one team honored its baseball team. Jackson, who serves on the Oktoberfest committee, liked the idea and began doing the legwork, along with Dwight Addis.

“We got a cost on the banners, talked with the city street department, talked to the mayors of Walhalla and West Union and the high school, and in a little more than a week, it became a reality,” Jackson said. “They’re hanging much like they do the Oktoberfest flags, except these banners will hang in their place.”

Jackson said there are 245 banners representing each of the seniors, with their name and senior photo included. The banners are two-sided and will be given to the students’ families free of charge once they are removed.

“We’ve had an outpouring of support from the community,” Jackson said. “We live in the greatest part of the country, and we graduated from Walhalla High. Those were some of the fondest memories of my life, and these kids don’t have that. So, we wanted to try to do something.

“When it comes together this easy, it’s the right thing to do.”

Walhalla principal Steve Garrett said it is incredible what the town and community are doing to reach out to this year’s senior class.

“All of our students and families have been impacted in such a tremendous way during the close of school,” Garrett said. “While I feel for everyone, I feel the Class of 2020 is facing an incredibly difficult time. But the support of their teachers, parents, friends and now the Oktoberfest committee and town is what will be remembered by these seniors and help them through this time.”

In Central, recreation director Tom Cloer said approximately 30 banners of senior Daniel High School athletes and the sport they represent have been placed at Bolick Field. The banners will remain in place through the end of this month.

“We’ve had parents tell us how much they appreciate it and realize the connecting part of starting their sports career here (at the Central Recreation Department) and moving on to Daniel,” Cloer said.

Because the town of Central and city of Clemson share rec sports facilities, with Central providing football and basketball, and Clemson soccer and baseball, many athletes from Daniel got their start in the municipalities. So Cloer said it was only fitting that both rec departments wanted to honor this year’s Daniel High athletes, particularly those who didn’t get to finish their spring seasons due to the pandemic.

