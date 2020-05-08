Plans to close College Avenue for event on hold

By Greg Oliver

CLEMSON — A proposal for Clemson City Council to consider downtown street closure and suspending the open container ordinance to allow outdoor dining and other business activity has been put on hold.

Although the item is still planned for discussion at a special called meeting at noon today, Mayor J.C. Cook said Thursday afternoon that business owners who initially pitched the idea have changed their minds.

“They’ve got their drive-in business working pretty good and don’t feel we can implement a plan fast enough and have it working fast enough to do any good,” Cook said. “They feel they’ll be able to open up with modified seating by the time we can get a plan in place.”

The mayor said today’s meeting will involve reports from interim city administrator Andy Blondeau and Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Cohen. A plan that initially was to be presented on how to make the proposal a reality is not expected to be brought up.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, Cook said several downtown merchants came up with the idea in response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s allowance of outdoor seating that went into effect that day. Cook said the idea was to have a two-night event, probably on a Friday and Saturday night, with social distancing in mind. Downtown restaurants and businesses had proposed to put tables outside their establishments on College Avenue so, according to the mayor, “They could get a little business that’s basically been nonexistent.”

While Councilwoman Crossie Cox said she was “100 percent” behind the recommendation and even suggested turning it into a “Welcome Back Festival” for residents supporting the downtown businesses, Councilman Fran McGuire and Councilwoman Alesia Smith expressed concerns.

“People are dying to get out and dying to have a festival, but I’m afraid you’re going to put a lot of people at risk from being in a relatively small area that’s going to be hard to police,” McGuire said.

“I know people want to be out — I want to be out — but I’m afraid we’re jumping the gun.”

Smith also feared that crowd control would be a major issue.

“I support our businesses and understand our concern, but I’m also concerned about people’s health and the inability to control those numbers,” Smith said.

Cohen, who told council Monday that the chamber would “love to help with the event and ensure that everyone is following the guidelines” said Thursday a conference call that included her, some restaurateurs and city officials resulted in a consensus not to go forward with the plans.

“After much discussion, the consensus of the group was to postpone doing anything at this time, which might create an inappropriate gathering in terms of continued social distancing,” Cohen said. “The chamber and convention and visitor bureau organizations have requested, but not yet received, guidance on what is considered an acceptable size for gatherings at this point.”

Your Pie owner Doug Zirbel said he also favors holding off on closing downtown streets for now.

“We could do a more significant style event that would occur after health and confidence is restored, perhaps with music coupled with outdoor dining,” Zirbel said. “The logistics of curbside pickup would be interrupted if we shut the roads down.”

Cook said he feels caution is the best way to go, adding there are more than half a dozen downtown restaurants that either already have outdoor seating or the capability to offer it.

